Tuesday, 10 October, 2023, 8:36 AM
BGMEA, VITAS look for co-op to derive mutual benefits

Published : Tuesday, 10 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 41
Business Correspondent

A high-level delegation of Vietnam Textile and Apparel Association (VITAS) led by its Chairman, Vu Duc Giang now on a visit to Bangladesh paid a visit to leaders of Bangladesh Garments Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) in Uttara, Dhaka on Sunday.

The 24-member delegation also included Vice Chairmen of VITAS - Nguyen Bao Tran, Than Duc Viet and Luu Tien Chung.

During the visit, the delegation held a meeting with BGMEA President Faruque Hassan, where both parties discussed potential areas of collaboration that could bring mutual benefits to both parties particularly within the textile and apparel industry, said a press release.

BGMEA Director Asif Ashraf was also present at the meeting. The discussions  centered on the exchange of knowledge, experiences, and expertise aimed at advancing the textile and apparel sectors in both countries.

The Vietnamese delegation expressed keen interest in the success stories of Bangladesh, especially concerning workplace safety, environmental sustainability, and circularity in the textile and apparel industry.

In the meeting, the BGMEA President highlighted Bangladesh's increased emphasis on value addition and diversification, with a particular focus on non-cotton products.

He expressed BGMEA's interest in tapping into Vietnamese experience, particularly in the production of high-value items while Bangladesh could share its exemplary strides in the areas of workplace safety and environmental sustainability.

Faruque also highlighted the importance of knowledge sharing  and expertise through collaboration between the BGMEA University of Fashion and Technology (BUFT) and Vietnamese apparel trade associations and fashion institutes.

This partnership would facilitate interactions between designers and technical experts, fostering the exchange of faculties and students, ultimately leading to the development of knowledge and skills that would benefit both countries.

The exchange of knowledge, expertise, and experiences between these two industry associations could drive innovation, sustainability, and value addition in the textile and apparel sectors.

Both sides expressed willingness to work together to explore avenues for cooperation that would boost the growth and prosperity of their respective industries and economies.



