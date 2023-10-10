Lead stock indices slide for 3rd running day







At the close of the trading the DSEX, the benchmark index of went down by 7.62 points to 6,229, lowest in two months. The DSES Shariah index, also dropped 1.16 points to 1,350. However, the DS30 Index, which consists of blue-chip companies, saw a fractional gain of 0.38 point to 2,131.



Out of the 283 companies traded on the DSE on the day the price of 29 increased, the share and unit prices of 107 companies decreased and the share prices of 147 companies remain unchanged.

9 crore 71 lakh 76 thousand 678 shares and mutual funds were traded in the market increasing the transaction to Tk 426.10 crore, from Tk 367.84 crore transactions recorded on Sunday.



The top 10 companies based on transactions are:- Sea Pearl Beach, Lafarge Holcim Bangladesh, Square Pharma, Deshbandhu Polymer, Fu-Wang Food, BSC, HR Textile, Gemini Sea Food, Emerald Oil and Miracle Industries.



Top 10 companies with price increase are:- Deshbandhu Polymer, Libra Infusion, Alif Industries, Apex Spinning, Sea Pearl Beach, Fu-Wang Food, Crystal Insurance, Hawa Well Textile, BSC and Global Insurance.



Top 10 decliners are: Khan Brothers PP, Al-Haj Textile, Paramount Insurance, United Insurance, Munnu Agro, Bashundhara Paper Mill, Sinobangla Industries, Miracle Industries, Daffodil Computer and Northern Insurance.



At the CSE, its main index decreased by 7.43 points to 18,470. Shares and units of 124 companies were traded on CSE. Among them, the prices increased in 19, decreased in 58 and remained unchanged in 47.



At the end of the day, Tk 13.63 crore shares and units were traded in CSE. Shares worth Tk 15.40 crore were traded on Sunday.



