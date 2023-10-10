NBL holds foundation training for probationary officers





33 probationary officers from different branches of NBL participated in this Training Course, says a press release.



Md Mehmood Husain, Managing Director and CEO of National Bank Limited was present in the Concluding Ceremony as chief guest and distributed certificates and prizes among the participants.





Sixteen-day long workshop on Foundation Course for Probationary Officer (Year-2022): Foreign Trade Finance, Operations and Risk Management Module (2nd Batch) of National Bank Limited has been concluded at the Training Institute of the bank recently.33 probationary officers from different branches of NBL participated in this Training Course, says a press release.Md Mehmood Husain, Managing Director and CEO of National Bank Limited was present in the Concluding Ceremony as chief guest and distributed certificates and prizes among the participants.Sheikh Akhter Uddin Ahmed, SEVP and Head, Human Resources Division of NBL presided over the program. Shah Syed Rafiul Bari, VP and Principal of NBTI was also present in the programme.