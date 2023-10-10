

Islami Bank holds discussion on Shariah compliance



Mufti Mohammad Muhibbullahil Baqee, member of Shari`ah Supervisory Committee addressed the program as chief guest.



Abul Faiz Muhammad Kamaluddin, Deputy Managing Director addressed the program as special guest.

Md. Gakir Hossain, head of Sylhet Zone presided over the program while Md. Shahid Ahamad, Senior Vice President of the bank addressed the welcome speech.



Md Samsuddoha, Executive Vice President of Shariah Secretariat addressed on the focal points. Executives, officials and clients of the Zone attended the programme.



Sylhet Zone of Islami Bank Bangladesh PLC organised a discussion meeting on "Compliance of Shari'ah in Banking Operations" for its clients at Ambarkhana Branch premises in Sylhet recently, says a press release.Mufti Mohammad Muhibbullahil Baqee, member of Shari`ah Supervisory Committee addressed the program as chief guest.Abul Faiz Muhammad Kamaluddin, Deputy Managing Director addressed the program as special guest.Md. Gakir Hossain, head of Sylhet Zone presided over the program while Md. Shahid Ahamad, Senior Vice President of the bank addressed the welcome speech.Md Samsuddoha, Executive Vice President of Shariah Secretariat addressed on the focal points. Executives, officials and clients of the Zone attended the programme.