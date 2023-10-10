Video
City Bank distributes poultry, fish feed to farmers at Rajshahi

Published : Tuesday, 10 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 132
Business Desk

City Bank recently distributed poultry and fish feed among marginal farmers of Rajshahi as part of its corporate social responsibility (CSR).

The bank distributed 600 tonnes of different types poultry and fish feed to more than four hundred marginal farmers of Poba, Rajshahi, in collaboration with Heifer International Bangladesh.

Sheikh Mohammad Maroof and Mohammad Mahbubur Rahman, Additional Managing Directors of City Bank spoke at the event as guests, says a press release.

Nurun Nahar, Country Director of Heifer International Bangladesh delivered the opening speech. Mohammad Mahmud Gony, Head of Commercial Banking, Md. Ashanur Rahman, Country Business Manager and Shahriar Jamil Khan, Head of Brand and Communications of the bank were also present in the event.

As the chief guest, Maroof said, 'The bank intends to greatly increase its assistance in agri sector in order to support the growth of agriculture. Our aim is to contribute to the food security agenda of the government.'



