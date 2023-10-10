4,000 more autoworkers joining US strike: Union







WASHINGTON, Oct 9: Employees at US industrial automaker Mack Trucks voted down a labor agreement on Sunday and will join some 25,000 other United Auto Workers (UAW) members on strike, the union announced."UAW members at Mack Trucks have voted to REJECT a tentative agreement, and will STRIKE at 7 am on Monday," the union posted on X, formerly Twitter.The post said that it would impact 4,000 employees at Mack, a maker of industrial vehicles which is headquartered in North Carolina, but has manufacturing plants in Pennsylvania and Maryland. �AFP