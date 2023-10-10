Video
1000 can win bKash World Cup Quiz everyday

Published : Tuesday, 10 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 63
Business Desk

1000 winners can get Tk 50 each everyday by participating in the bKash World Cup quiz. By answering 3 simple cricket related questions in the shortest possible time and making a transaction through bKash app one can win the prize.

The quiz competition will continue till 25 October, 2023, says a press release.

To participate in the quiz, customers need to tap on 'bKash Quiz' icon from the 'Suggestions' section of bKash app. The icon can be found at the bottom of app's home-screen. Besides, customers can participate in the quiz from the link - https://quiz.bkash.com/ as well.

They need to start the quiz by entering their bKash account number. Terms and conditions are included in the 'Quiz Rules' icon of the quiz platform.

To win the prize, customers have to answer all 3 questions correctly as quickly as possible and they also need to make a transaction on the day of playing the quiz from any of these services from bKash app during the campaign - mobile recharge, cash out, send money, payment, pay bill, and card to bKash.

There are no limit for participation, however, a customer can win the daily prize of Tk 50 only once during the campaign.

Each day's campaign winners will be announced in the 'winner list' section of the quiz platform within 2 working days.

Alongside, the prize amount shall be disbursed in the form of bKash e-money to the campaign winners' bKash account within 2 working days from the declaration date of winners.



