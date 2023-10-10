Video
Tuesday, 10 October, 2023, 8:35 AM
First Security Islami Bank holds town hall meet in Ctg

Published : Tuesday, 10 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 64
Business Desk

First Security Islami Bank Plc. organized a daylong Town Hall Meeting at Radisson Blu Chattogram Bay View recently with the participation of Managers, Manager Operations and Sub-Branch In-charges under the branches of Chattogram North and South Zone of the bank, says a press release.

Syed Waseque Md Ali, Managing Director of the Bank presided over the meeting.

Among others, Muhammad Mustafa Khair, Additional Managing Director, Md. Masudur Rahman Shah, Deputy Managing Director, Zonal Heads of Chattogram North and South Zone, Divisional Heads of Head office of the bank were participated in the meeting.
 
The meeting reviewed the operational performances of individual branches for the period of July to September 2023 and delivered directions to attain targets set for the upcoming period.



