Kohinoor Chemical holds annual sales, marketing confce
Kohinoor Chemical Company (Bangladesh) Ltd has organised the "Annual Sales & Marketing Conference-2023" in Cox's Bazar recently, says a press release.
The event titled "Together we overcome obstacles and achieve victory" was inaugurated by Rezaul Karim, managing director of the company, at the Hotel Sea Palace Ltd.
MA Khair, director for corporate affairs, and M Ziaul Hafiz, executive vice-president for sales and marketing, along with executives of the sales team from the head office were present.
The conference concluded with the distribution of prizes for the monthly written exams on product knowledge and a cultural program that included a raffle draw.