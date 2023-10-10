

Women urged to engage in business for self empowerment



This was resolved by the speakers at a three-day Sharod Fair Season-12 with the participation of women entrepreneurs, which began at Jamal Khan in the port city on Monday.



A total of 50 stalls on cosmetics and beauty- related items have been set up at the fair, aimed at empowering women through business.

Beauty related presentations and various offers will also be available at the fair, which will continue from 10am to 10pm daily.



Rupa's Beauty Parlour, a local renowned beauty parlour, and Queen's Beauty Parlour, another prominent beauty parlour, jointly organized the fair at Royal Arcade Club. Lovely Ladies Group is the sponsor of the fair.



Helal Akbar Chowdhury Babor, a city unit leader of ruling Awami League, inaugurated the traditional fair.



In his address, Babor said women are contributing to the country's economy as well as the progress of civilization for decades with their hard labour and talent. But they have to face many difficulties in their activities, he said.



At the moment, women are getting much more supports as the present government, led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, attached maximum importance to the issue of empowerment of women. Women need to be hard working for their self-dependence.



Rubayed Yeasmin Rupa, owner of Rupa's Beauty Parlour, in her speech, said the fair was arranged to motive women for becoming independent and self-dependent.



She hoped that social position of women would be improved further, contributing to national progress.



Rupa called upon all concerned to participate in the fair spontaneously and make it a success.



Lutfonnesa Rumpa, owner of Lovely Ladies Group, City Awami League leader Osman Goni, city unit Jubo League leader Md. Iftekhar Iftu, city unit Swechasevok League leader Md. Delwar, kotwali thana Chhatra League president Mohammad Zunaid, among others, were present on the occasion.



