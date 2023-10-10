Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 10 October, 2023, 8:35 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Women urged to engage in business for self empowerment

Published : Tuesday, 10 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 113
Business Desk

Women urged to engage in business for self empowerment

Women urged to engage in business for self empowerment

Business can be one of the best ways for empowering women in the country. Taking advantage of the prevailing facilities and business friendly policies of the government, solvent and capable women should engage in business for improving their condition.

This was resolved by the speakers at a three-day Sharod Fair Season-12 with the participation of women entrepreneurs, which began at Jamal Khan in the port city on Monday.

A total of 50 stalls on cosmetics and beauty- related items have been set up at the fair, aimed at empowering women through business.

Beauty related presentations and various offers will also be available at the fair, which will continue from 10am to 10pm daily.  

Rupa's Beauty Parlour, a local renowned beauty parlour, and Queen's Beauty Parlour, another prominent beauty parlour, jointly organized the fair at Royal Arcade Club. Lovely Ladies Group is the sponsor of the fair.

Helal Akbar Chowdhury Babor, a city unit leader of ruling Awami League, inaugurated the traditional fair.  
 
In his address, Babor said women are contributing to the country's economy as well as the progress of civilization for decades with their hard labour and talent. But they have to face many difficulties in their activities, he said.  
    
At the moment, women are getting much more supports as the present government, led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, attached maximum importance to the issue of empowerment of women. Women need to be hard working for their self-dependence.  

Rubayed Yeasmin Rupa, owner of Rupa's Beauty Parlour, in her speech, said the fair was arranged to motive women for becoming independent and self-dependent.

She hoped that social position of women would be improved further, contributing to national progress.
       
Rupa called upon all concerned to participate in the fair spontaneously and make it a success.

Lutfonnesa Rumpa, owner of Lovely Ladies Group, City Awami League leader Osman Goni, city unit Jubo League leader Md. Iftekhar Iftu, city unit Swechasevok League leader Md. Delwar, kotwali thana Chhatra League president Mohammad Zunaid, among others, were present on the occasion.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Amazon launches test satellites in challenge to Musk’s Starlink
Summit supports music schooling of poor children
BGMEA, VITAS look for co-op to derive mutual benefits
Capital shortfall in 15 banks hit to Tk 33,743cr in June
Lead stock indices slide for 3rd running day
NBL holds foundation training for probationary officers
Islami Bank holds discussion on Shariah compliance
City Bank distributes poultry, fish feed to farmers at Rajshahi


Latest News
Kazi Farms and Suguna fined Tk 8.44cr for hiking broiler price
New 'Exorcist' takes possession of N.America box office
Woman dies from snake bite in Jhalakathi
Palestinians in Lebanon ready to fight Israel if Hezbollah helps them
New Zealand make two in two defeating Netherlands by big margin
PM reiterates commitment to hold free, fair election
Bangladesh to play Maldives in qualification round of FIFA World Cup 2026 on Oct 12
'Currently no chance' of prisoner swap with Israel: Hamas
IELTS exam candidates awarded scholarship at NSU
People will never forgive govt if Khaleda’s life put at risk: Fakhrul
Most Read News
Price cut for OPPO A17 smartphone announced
Habib-Shahjahan among 15 BNP men jailed for 4 years
2 Rohingyas shot dead at Ukhiya camp
Sweden wants to see free, fair and inclusive election in Bangladesh
AL, BNP to hold rallies in Dhaka today
Digital banking’s promise in Bangladesh: A new era of financial inclusion
Palestinians in Lebanon ready to fight Israel if Hezbollah helps them
Fire at SA Paribahan's Kakrail office under control
Israel, Gaza reel as death toll soars above 1,100 in war with Hamas
Reasons that enable ACC to file case against Dr Yunus
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft