Tuesday, 10 October, 2023, 8:35 AM
Home Business

Brac Bank launches skillset courses on its e-learning platform

Published : Tuesday, 10 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 125
Business Desk

As part of continuous people development efforts, Brac Bank has introduced critically important skillset courses of Ghoori Learning in its e-learning platform - ALO.

Ghoori Learning is one of the leading e-learning platforms of the country that helps personal and professional development through intensive learning opportunities.

With the collaboration between Brac Bank and Ghoori Learning, the coworkers of BRAC Bank can now avail 30 courses online at anytime as per their convenience. The courses are completely free for the people of the bank.

The courses cover a number of professional and soft skill domains including Sales Training, Data Entry, Cybersecurity, Effective Business Analysis, Leadership Skill, Negotiation Skill that will enhance the proficiency and acumen of the officials.

The partnership signing ceremony was held at Brac Bank's head office in Dhaka recently, says a press release.

The ceremony was attended by Akhteruddin Mahmood, Head of Human Resources; and Umme Salma, Head of Learning and Development, Brac Bank; and Ashiqur Rahman Rean, Chief Growth Officer, Ghoori Learning, and other officials of both organizations.

Expressing his enthusiasm about the learning initiative, Akteruddin Mahmood, Head of Human Resources of BRAC Bank, said, "As an employee-caring organization, BRAC Bank always invests significantly in people development to help them acquire new skillsets for career progression.

Our e-learning platform 'ALO' has been created for nurturing a culture of continuous learning in the bank."

"Ghoori Learning courses further boost resources of 'ALO'. The courses have been selected and curated in light of requirements at the workplace of bankers.

This will help our colleagues keep abreast with the evolving skillsets required in corporate world and stay ahead of the curve.

With 'ALO', we have embarked on a journey of self-development and capacity building. We will continue to add new courses to make it more resourceful for our coworkers," he added.



