

‘IMF won’t be able to help if reserves fall below $10 billion’



Speaking at an event organised by the Economic Reporters Forum (ERF) at ERF auditorium on Monday Rehman Sobhan said the economic condition of Bangladesh can't be compared with Sri Lanka, but there remained a cause for concern over the reserves.



"We have a large export sector. Along with that, there is remittance or expatriate income, which is much higher than Sri Lanka," he said, pointing out, that is why he does not believe that the overall economic situation of Bangladesh can ever be like that of Sri Lanka.

Inward remittances dropped to $1.34 billion in September, the lowest in 41 months, according to Bangladesh Bank data released on Sunday, though August saw the highest number of workers going abroad in a single month and a record 11.3 lakh in FY23.



Bangladesh's foreign exchange reserves continue to slide and stood at $21.15 billion on September 26 in line with IMF reserve calculation method, according to central bank data.



Noting that inward remittance to the country has been declining, he said, "But it does not mean expatriate income has actually decreased.



Instead of coming through formal channels, expatriate income is coming through informal channels - the main medium being hundi now.



"Instead of being deposited in Bangladesh Bank, reserves are being deposited in hundi, therefore, outside the country." So, it has become quite convenient for those who smuggle money abroad, he remarked.



Mentioning that there has been a big change in the culture of the country's financial sector, the eminent economist said, "Non-repayment after borrowing has become the norm.



"It is not done by large businesses. Rather, those who are involved in such thing introduce themselves as big politicians," he said.



