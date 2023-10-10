Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 10 October, 2023, 8:34 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

PM To Open Int’l Leather Show In Dhaka Thursday

BD eyes to hit $300b export target by 2041: Tipu Munshi

Published : Tuesday, 10 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 104
Business Correspondent

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi said Bangladesh wants to achieve an export target of $300 billion by 2041 and for this the government is working tirelessly through diversification of exports.

He was speaking at a press conference organized by Leather Goods and Footwear Manufacturers and Exporters Association of Bangladesh (LFMEAB) on the occasion of '4th Bangladesh Leather Footwear and Leather goods International Sourcing Show'-Bliss-2023 at Pen pacific Sonargaon in the capital on Monday.

The press conference was organized to inform that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will inaugurate a three-day "Bangladesh Leather Footwear and Leather Goods International Sourcing Show-Bliss-2023" on Thursday, October 12 next at International Convention City Bashundhara (ICCB).

Along with the exhibition, 3 breakout sessions will be held where more than 200 industry professionals, policy makers and guests from various universities will participate.

The press conference was attended by President of Leather Goods and Footwear Manufactures and Exporters Association of Bangladesh Syed Nasim Manjur, Additional Secretary of Ministry of Commerce Abdur Rahim Khan and Advisor of LFMEAB Mohammad Saiful Islam and other related persons.

The Commerce Minister said Bangladesh has emerged as one of Asia's most export-oriented countries in the global market.

With the aim of consolidating export-oriented growth and diversifying exports, the Ministry is providing innovative policy formulation and business-friendly policy support to attract foreign buyers-brands and investors.

Leather, the country's second largest export earner, will play a leading role in achieving the export target of three hundred billion dollars by 2041.

Tipu Munshi also said that leather products continue to contribute significantly to take export earnings to new heights. Bangladesh is fast emerging as a reliable destination for supplying leather products to the global market.

The quality of our products has advanced to international standards. Branding is not an option to present these products in the international market.

He expressed hope that BLIS-2023 will make an outstanding contribution in achieving this goal.
He said, currently, the readymade garment sector occupies 83 percent of our total exports.

But this sector did not come to this place in one day. Leather and leather products have a huge potential.

It is a sector with a lot of potential. He also mentioned that the Ministry of Commerce is working on formulating and implementing equal policies for all export industries including the leather industry.

The Minister said that the Ministry of Commerce has taken various timely steps including the implementation of specific projects for international branding and marketing of local products.




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Amazon launches test satellites in challenge to Musk’s Starlink
Summit supports music schooling of poor children
BGMEA, VITAS look for co-op to derive mutual benefits
Capital shortfall in 15 banks hit to Tk 33,743cr in June
Lead stock indices slide for 3rd running day
NBL holds foundation training for probationary officers
Islami Bank holds discussion on Shariah compliance
City Bank distributes poultry, fish feed to farmers at Rajshahi


Latest News
Kazi Farms and Suguna fined Tk 8.44cr for hiking broiler price
New 'Exorcist' takes possession of N.America box office
Woman dies from snake bite in Jhalakathi
Palestinians in Lebanon ready to fight Israel if Hezbollah helps them
New Zealand make two in two defeating Netherlands by big margin
PM reiterates commitment to hold free, fair election
Bangladesh to play Maldives in qualification round of FIFA World Cup 2026 on Oct 12
'Currently no chance' of prisoner swap with Israel: Hamas
IELTS exam candidates awarded scholarship at NSU
People will never forgive govt if Khaleda’s life put at risk: Fakhrul
Most Read News
Price cut for OPPO A17 smartphone announced
Habib-Shahjahan among 15 BNP men jailed for 4 years
2 Rohingyas shot dead at Ukhiya camp
Sweden wants to see free, fair and inclusive election in Bangladesh
AL, BNP to hold rallies in Dhaka today
Digital banking’s promise in Bangladesh: A new era of financial inclusion
Palestinians in Lebanon ready to fight Israel if Hezbollah helps them
Fire at SA Paribahan's Kakrail office under control
Israel, Gaza reel as death toll soars above 1,100 in war with Hamas
Reasons that enable ACC to file case against Dr Yunus
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft