BD eyes to hit $300b export target by 2041: Tipu Munshi







He was speaking at a press conference organized by Leather Goods and Footwear Manufacturers and Exporters Association of Bangladesh (LFMEAB) on the occasion of '4th Bangladesh Leather Footwear and Leather goods International Sourcing Show'-Bliss-2023 at Pen pacific Sonargaon in the capital on Monday.



The press conference was organized to inform that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will inaugurate a three-day "Bangladesh Leather Footwear and Leather Goods International Sourcing Show-Bliss-2023" on Thursday, October 12 next at International Convention City Bashundhara (ICCB).

Along with the exhibition, 3 breakout sessions will be held where more than 200 industry professionals, policy makers and guests from various universities will participate.



The press conference was attended by President of Leather Goods and Footwear Manufactures and Exporters Association of Bangladesh Syed Nasim Manjur, Additional Secretary of Ministry of Commerce Abdur Rahim Khan and Advisor of LFMEAB Mohammad Saiful Islam and other related persons.



The Commerce Minister said Bangladesh has emerged as one of Asia's most export-oriented countries in the global market.



With the aim of consolidating export-oriented growth and diversifying exports, the Ministry is providing innovative policy formulation and business-friendly policy support to attract foreign buyers-brands and investors.



Leather, the country's second largest export earner, will play a leading role in achieving the export target of three hundred billion dollars by 2041.



Tipu Munshi also said that leather products continue to contribute significantly to take export earnings to new heights. Bangladesh is fast emerging as a reliable destination for supplying leather products to the global market.



The quality of our products has advanced to international standards. Branding is not an option to present these products in the international market.



He expressed hope that BLIS-2023 will make an outstanding contribution in achieving this goal.

He said, currently, the readymade garment sector occupies 83 percent of our total exports.



But this sector did not come to this place in one day. Leather and leather products have a huge potential.



It is a sector with a lot of potential. He also mentioned that the Ministry of Commerce is working on formulating and implementing equal policies for all export industries including the leather industry.



The Minister said that the Ministry of Commerce has taken various timely steps including the implementation of specific projects for international branding and marketing of local products.



