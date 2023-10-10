Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 10 October, 2023, 8:34 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Oil prices jump as Middle East violence rattles markets

Published : Tuesday, 10 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 95

BEIJING, Oct 9: Oil prices were up more than $3 a barrel in Asian trade on Monday as military clashes between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas deepened political uncertainty across the Middle East and raised concerns about supplies.

Brent crude rose $3.10, or 3.67 percent, to $87.68 a barrel by 0400 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate crude was at $86.05 a barrel, up $3.26, or 3.94 percent.

Both benchmarks had jumped more than $4 a barrel earlier, before easing slightly.

"Increasing geopolitical risk in the Middle East should support oil prices ... higher volatility can be expected" analysts from ANZ Bank said in a client note.

The surge in oil prices reversed last week's downtrend - the largest weekly decline since March - in which Brent fell about 11 percent and WTI retreated more than 8 percent amid concerns about high interest rates and their impact on global demand.

Hamas on Saturday launched the largest military assault on Israel in decades, killing hundreds of Israelis and triggering a wave of retaliatory Israeli air strikes on Gaza that have also killed more than 400 people.

"The risk premium on oil is rising due to the prospect of a wider conflagration that could spread to nearby major oil producing nations such as Iran and Saudi Arabia," energy analyst Saul Kavonic told Reuters.

The eruption of violence threatens to derail US efforts to broker a rapprochement between Saudi Arabia and Israel, in which the kingdom would normalise ties with Israel in return for a defence deal between Washington and Riyadh.

Saudi officials had reportedly told the White House on Friday that they were willing to raise output next year as part of the proposed Israel deal.

An increase in Saudi output would have helped to relieve tightness after months of supply cuts from key producers Saudi Arabia and Russia.

A normalisation of Saudi-Israeli relations would likely freeze recent moves toward detente between Saudi Arabia and Iran, which has openly praised the Hamas attacks.

Analysts are worried that oil supplies could choked if Iran is dragged into the conflict.

"If the conflict envelopes Iran... up to 3 percent of global oil supply is at risk. And if a wider conflict eventuates that ends up impacting transit through the Strait of Hormuz, around 20 percent of global oil supply could be held hostage," Kavonic said.     �Reuters



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Amazon launches test satellites in challenge to Musk’s Starlink
Summit supports music schooling of poor children
BGMEA, VITAS look for co-op to derive mutual benefits
Capital shortfall in 15 banks hit to Tk 33,743cr in June
Lead stock indices slide for 3rd running day
NBL holds foundation training for probationary officers
Islami Bank holds discussion on Shariah compliance
City Bank distributes poultry, fish feed to farmers at Rajshahi


Latest News
Kazi Farms and Suguna fined Tk 8.44cr for hiking broiler price
New 'Exorcist' takes possession of N.America box office
Woman dies from snake bite in Jhalakathi
Palestinians in Lebanon ready to fight Israel if Hezbollah helps them
New Zealand make two in two defeating Netherlands by big margin
PM reiterates commitment to hold free, fair election
Bangladesh to play Maldives in qualification round of FIFA World Cup 2026 on Oct 12
'Currently no chance' of prisoner swap with Israel: Hamas
IELTS exam candidates awarded scholarship at NSU
People will never forgive govt if Khaleda’s life put at risk: Fakhrul
Most Read News
Price cut for OPPO A17 smartphone announced
Habib-Shahjahan among 15 BNP men jailed for 4 years
2 Rohingyas shot dead at Ukhiya camp
Sweden wants to see free, fair and inclusive election in Bangladesh
AL, BNP to hold rallies in Dhaka today
Digital banking’s promise in Bangladesh: A new era of financial inclusion
Palestinians in Lebanon ready to fight Israel if Hezbollah helps them
Fire at SA Paribahan's Kakrail office under control
Israel, Gaza reel as death toll soars above 1,100 in war with Hamas
Reasons that enable ACC to file case against Dr Yunus
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft