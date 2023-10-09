Those who built second home abroad do not love country, Judge observes







The judge said in his observation, "We have to love our country; with the spirit of freedom. We should resist money launderers. Accused PK Halder has no ideology. They would not nurture the ideology. In fact they are the enemies of the country and the nation. They would hinder the progress of the country by making mountain of wealth. We should together resist them for the sake of country's interest and continuity of development".

The judge also said, "This is the undesirable matter that the Mutual Legal Assistance is still pending albeit the same was sent to Canada long ago. A State cannot alone resist money launders without the co-operation of the developed countries. The offence of money laundering in our country may be resisted with the effective co-operation of the international community and creating awareness among the citizens of our country, the court observed in the judgement".

Those who built second home abroad illegally do not love their country, Judge Mohammad Nazrul Islam observed in his judgement against PK Halder on Sunday.The judge said in his observation, "We have to love our country; with the spirit of freedom. We should resist money launderers. Accused PK Halder has no ideology. They would not nurture the ideology. In fact they are the enemies of the country and the nation. They would hinder the progress of the country by making mountain of wealth. We should together resist them for the sake of country's interest and continuity of development".The judge also said, "This is the undesirable matter that the Mutual Legal Assistance is still pending albeit the same was sent to Canada long ago. A State cannot alone resist money launders without the co-operation of the developed countries. The offence of money laundering in our country may be resisted with the effective co-operation of the international community and creating awareness among the citizens of our country, the court observed in the judgement".On Sunday Judge Mohammad Nazrul Islam delivered the judgement against PK Halder and 13 others. In the judgement the court sentenced PK Halder, to 22 years of rigorous imprisonment (RI) and fined him Tk 1,044 crore in the case. Rest 13 accused were given seven years imprisonment in the case.