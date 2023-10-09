PK Halder gets 22yrs RI, fined Tk 1,044cr, rest 13 jailed for 7yrs





A Dhaka court on Sunday sentenced former Managing Director of NRB Global Bank Proshanta Kumar Halder, known as PK Halder, to 22 years of rigorous imprisonment (RI) for laundering Tk 80 crore to Canada and amassing about Tk 426 crore illegally.



The court also fined him Tk 1,044 crore. He was jailed for 10 years for illegally amassing wealth and 12 years for laundering money.





Judge Mohammad Nazrul Islam of Dhaka's Special Judge's Court-10 delivered the judgement against PK Halder and 13 others.



In the judgement the court said, the punishment of PK Halder will be effective from the day of his extradition from India.



Rest 13 accused were given seven years imprisonment in the case. Of the total jail sentence, three and four years of imprisonments have been given for abetting PK Halder in amassing and laundering money respectively.



The 13 other convicts are Sukumar Mridha, a lawyer of PK Halder, Sukumar's daughter Anindita Mridha, associate Abantika Baral and cousin Shankha Bepari, PK Halder's mother Lilabati Halder and brother Pritish Kumar Halder and his associates Purnima Rani Halder, Amitav Adhikari, Rajib Som, Subrata Das, Ananga Mohon Roy, Uttam Kumar Mistri and Swapan Kumar Mistri.



The judgement was pronounced in presence of four convicts -- Sukumar, Anindita, Abantika and Shankha.

The punishment of nine fugitive convicts will be effective from the day of their arrest or surrender, said the judge in his judgment.



On October 4 the court fixed Sunday to deliver the judgment in the sensational case on completion of arguments of both prosecution and defence sides. ACC prosecutor, Mir Ahmed Ali Salam prosecuted the case for the State.



The court earlier recorded statements of 108 prosecution witnesses, including the complainant of the case.



Investigation Officer Md Salahuddin, also a Deputy Director of ACC, on February 10 last year submitted charge sheet to the Metropolitan Senior Special Judge's Court of Dhaka against PK Halder and 13 others.



In the charge sheet, PK Halder and nine others were shown fugitives.



On September 8 last year, the same court framed charges against the 14 accused of the case.



The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) filed the case on January 8, 2020, against PK Halder for allegedly acquiring illegal assets worth around Tk 275 crore.



According to the case statement, Halder and his associates embezzled thousands of crores of Bangladeshi Taka and siphoned it off to India and other countries.



He had laundered about Tk 80 crore to Canada and amassed about Tk 426 crore beyond his known sources of income, the case documents said.



On March 1 in 2021, PK Halder fled Bangladesh through Benapole Land Port in Jashore.



PK Haldar was arrested on 14 May from the North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), an agency investigating financial corruption in India. They also arrested five associates of PK Haldar.



Prior to his arrest, the ED found several properties in different parts of the state, including PK Haldar's luxurious house.



ACC says, PK Halder who came from a lower middle class family of Pirojpur district accumulated huge amount of assets within just 10 years (2009-2019). His mother Lilabati Halder was a Primary school teacher. He was the student of BUET and IBA, DU.



