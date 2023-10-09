Biden's 'rock solid' support for Israel, China urges for 'calm'







The US President Joe Biden pledged "rock solid" support for Israel in the face of what he described as "terrorist assaults" by Palestinian militant group Hamas, with an announcement on US military assistance expected imminently.



Biden described the assault as "a terrible tragedy on a human level" and said he had spoken to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to underline his support.

"I told him the United States stands with the people of Israel in the face of these terrorist assaults," Biden said in a televised address from the White House.



"In my administration, support for Israel's security is rock solid and unwavering," he said.



Biden stressed that Israel -- which the United States has supplied with billions of dollars of arms -- has "a right to defend itself" after Iran-backed Hamas launched air, sea and land strikes.



Former president Donald Trump weighed in, blaming Biden, without evidence, for indirectly funding the attacks.



"These Hamas attacks are a disgrace and Israel has every right to defend itself with overwhelming force," Trump said in a statement.



"Sadly, American taxpayer dollars helped fund these attacks, which many reports are saying came from the Biden Administration."



Trump's allegations reflected Republican claims that $6 billion released last month to Iran as part of a prisoner exchange deal was used to fund the Hamas attack.



China 'deeply concerned'

China said on Sunday it was "deeply concerned" by the weekend's dramatic escalation of violence between Israel and the Palestinians, urging all sides to show "calm".



"China is deeply concerned about the current escalation of tension and violence between Palestine and Israel," Beijing's foreign ministry said.



Beijing "calls on all parties concerned to remain calm and exercise restraint, cease fire immediately, protect civilians and prevent further deterioration of the situation", it said.



Beijing said Sunday that "the repeated clashes between Palestine and Israel fully demonstrate that the long-term stagnation of the peace process is unsustainable".



"The fundamental way out of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict lies in the implementation of the 'two-state solution' and the establishment of an independent Palestinian state," it added.



China called on the international community to "enhance its sense of urgency, increase its participation on the (resolution of the) Palestinian issue, promote the early resumption of peace talks between Palestine and Israel and seek a way for lasting peace."



"China will continue to make unremitting efforts with the international community to this end," it said, report agencies. �AFP



