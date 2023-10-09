BD urges all parties to refrain from excessive use of force







"Bangladesh denounces the ongoing armed conflict between Israel and Palestine and deplores the resultant loss of innocent civilian lives and injury of victims," the statement said.



Bangladesh holds that living under the Israeli occupation and forced settlements in Palestinian territory will not bring peace in the region. She also urged all parties concerned to refrain from excessive and indiscriminate use of force in the conflict.

"Bangladesh underlines that escalation of conflicts and violence benefits no party. We urge both Israeli and Palestinians to exercise maximum restraint and call for immediate ceasefire to avoid further loss of innocent lives from both sides," the statement said.



Bangladesh also urges all parties concerned to refrain from excessive and indiscriminate use of force in the conflict and reiterates that only dialogue and diplomacy could lead to a lasting solution to the Israel-Palestine conflict and calls upon all parties to work towards this end.



The Ministry of Foreign affairs has said on Sunday that Bangladesh supports a two-state solution, Palestine and Israel, living side by side as independent states, free of occupation, following UN Resolutions No 242 and 338, which could bring lasting peace and stability in the region.