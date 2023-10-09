PM to inaugurate Dhaka-Bhanga railway service tomorrow







The Prime Minister will cross the Padma Bridge by train and inaugurate the route at Bhanga in Faridpur from Dhaka's Kamalapur Railway Station.



According to our correspondents from Faridpur and Gopalganj, the special train designated for the Prime Minister's Padma Bridge crossing has undergone a trial run, departing from Bhanga in Faridpur and travelling towards Dhaka under strict police security. This trial will be conducted multiple times.

The special train made its first journey, crossing Faridpur Railway Station on Friday afternoon. Subsequently, it reportedly traversed the Padma Bridge through the Bhanga junction of Faridpur and arrived at the Mawa end.



Bhanga Railway Station Master Md Shahjahan confirmed that the Prime Minister will inaugurate the Dhaka-Bhanga railway on October 10. Following the inauguration, the railway service will be open for commercial use as swiftly as possible.



An 82km railway stretch from Dhaka to Bhanga is set to become operational.



Pakshi Division Inspector of Bangladesh Railway Ruhul Quader Azad said that the special train commenced its journey from Pakshi on Friday. The train comprises 13 coaches and two power engines.



One year and two months after launch of Padma Bridge in June last year, the train service will officially start from Dhaka to Bhanga via Padma Bridge on October 10. About 82km of railway from Dhaka to Bhanga will be opened on the day. The train service to Jashore is scheduled to start in June next year.



According to the programme schedule, after inauguration of the railway connectivity, the Prime Minister, also President of the ruling Awami League, will address a public meeting at Faridpur organized by the local AL.



Her younger sister Sheikh Rehana and other family member will accompany the Prime Minister during the event.



Later, the Prime Minister will visit Tungipara on a two-day family tour and she will return to Dhaka by road on Saturday after spending Friday night at Tungiapara Rest House.



Regarding the Prime Minister's visit, the authorities concerned have been working day and night on the beautification and cleansing of the Mausoleum Complex of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. Later, she will offer prayers there for Bangabandhu and his family members.



According to the programme schedule, during her visit, the Prime Minister will pay tributes at the mausoleum.



Marking the Prime Minister's visit, the law enforcement agencies have taken measures to ensure her security. The local administration already has taken all types of preparations. Three-tier security measures were taken centring the visit of the Prime Minister.

