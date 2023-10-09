Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 9 October, 2023, 2:03 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Miscellaneous

Nayeb-e-Amir, 4 others of Ansar Al Islam nabbed

Published : Monday, 9 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 26
Staff Correspondent


The Counter-Terrorism and Transnational Crime (CTTC) unit of Dhaka Metropolitan Police on Saturday arrested five members of banned militant outfit Ansar Al Islam, including its Nayeb-e-Amir, from Jatrabari in Dhaka.

CTTC's Special Action Group conducted a raid in Kajla area on Saturday  evening and arrested the five, CTTC Chief Md Asaduzzaman said at a press briefing at the DMP Media Centre on Sunday.
The arrested are Nayeb-e-Amir Sakhawatul Kabir alias Anis alias Rafique, 45, military wing chief of Dhaka region Ihsanur Rahman alias Murad alias Saif, 26, and members Bakhtiar Rahman alias Nazmul, 30, Yusuf Ali Sarker, 31, and Jahedul Islam alias Ashraf, 35. Two foreign pistols and 15 rounds of bullets were recovered from them.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of CTTC police conducted a drive in Jatrabari area and arrested the members of the banned militant outfit.   The CTTC team also recovered two foreign pistols and 15 rounds of bullet from their possession.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Md Mehedy Hasan on Sunday  granted a five-day remand to the members of Ansar Al Islam, after police produced them before the court seeking a 10-day remand for each.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Nayeb-e-Amir, 4 others of Ansar Al Islam nabbed
DMP chief assures safety of mandaps during Durga puja
Actor Sakib shuns deposition against Rahmatullah
Decision on dengue vaccine use after getting NITAC's nod: DGHS
Iran slams normalisation with Israel as 'reactionary'
Pakistan vows to hit terrorists in wake of Mastung carnage
5 held with firearms in city
FM condoles US Senator Feinstein's death


Latest News
Saju, Pinku nominated for by-polls in two constituencies
Jubo League man 'shot dead' in Ctg
Govt allows import of 5cr more eggs
World reacts to Israel-Gaza war
India register great win over Australia getting up from rubble
Trawler capsizes in Meghna: One more body recovered, two still missing
Captain Shakib absorbs pressure to keep Bangladesh aloft
Bangladesh's garment exports to US fell by 21.77% in Jan-Aug
BNP makes mockery over democracy, election: Quader
No one put BNP in power: Hasan
Most Read News
Tradeoff between yarn and RMG made of jhuts
What are international environmental law principles?
PK Halder jailed for 22 years
Why only private sector employees will bear the burden of taxes
Tokyo wants dignified return of Rohingyas to Myanmar
268 Biman passengers stuck in Dubai for over 10 hrs
Israeli air strikes on Gaza: Palestinian death toll climbs to 232
Rosatom creates awareness in Iswardi schools ahead of nuclear fuel handover
Couple, 19-month-old baby burnt in N'ganj house fire
US-Israel discussions on military aid 'very much underway': White House
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft