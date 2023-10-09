Nayeb-e-Amir, 4 others of Ansar Al Islam nabbed





The Counter-Terrorism and Transnational Crime (CTTC) unit of Dhaka Metropolitan Police on Saturday arrested five members of banned militant outfit Ansar Al Islam, including its Nayeb-e-Amir, from Jatrabari in Dhaka.



CTTC's Special Action Group conducted a raid in Kajla area on Saturday evening and arrested the five, CTTC Chief Md Asaduzzaman said at a press briefing at the DMP Media Centre on Sunday.





Acting on a tip-off, a team of CTTC police conducted a drive in Jatrabari area and arrested the members of the banned militant outfit. The CTTC team also recovered two foreign pistols and 15 rounds of bullet from their possession.



Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Md Mehedy Hasan on Sunday granted a five-day remand to the members of Ansar Al Islam, after police produced them before the court seeking a 10-day remand for each.

