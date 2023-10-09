DMP chief assures safety of mandaps during Durga puja





The Commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Habibur Rahman on Sunday assured that he will inspect the security measures of all puja mandaps in the city soon.



"I will inspect all the puja mandaps and find out if any security lapses. Please inform the police as soon as possible if there is any information of wrongdoing," he said this while addressing a traffic and security coordination meeting on the occasion of the Durga Puja celebration at the DMP headquarters.





In the meeting, he greeted the Hindu leaders on the occasion of the upcoming Durga Puja and said tight security measures will be taken keeping in mind the current political situation.



"In every puja mandap, adequate number of police personnel will be deployed side by side with the leaders of the Puja Udjapan committee as no one can create any problem," the DMP chief said.



Besides, security check lists will be signed by senior officials during their inspection. Regarding the work of volunteers, Officer-in-Charge (OC) Inspector Investigation of concerned police station will give necessary instructions, he added.



Habibur Rahman said, "Bangladesh is a place of communal harmony. All citizens of the country want a non-communal and peaceful Bangladesh. That's why any kind of adversity should be faced together to move forward."



At the beginning of the meeting, Joint Commissioner Biplob Kumar Sarkar presented the security plan during the Sharodiya Durgotsab.



In the meeting, he requested to install high-quality of Close Circuit TV cameras in every temple, ensure adequate number of volunteers wearing prescribed dress or visible ID cards, stop playing music during Azan and Namaj.

