Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 9 October, 2023, 2:03 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

7 die, 2,742 more hospitalised with dengue in 24hrs

Published : Monday, 9 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 53

Seven more deaths were reported from dengue in 24 hours till Sunday morning, raising the fatalities from the mosquito-borne disease in Bangladesh to 1,086 this year.

During the period, 2,742 more patients were hospitalised with the viral fever, according to the DGHS.

Of the new patients, 612 were admitted to hospitals in Dhaka and the rest outside the capital--indicating a worsening situation across the country, DGHS said. A total of 8,800 dengue patients, including 2,826 in the capital, are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country. So far, the DGHS has recorded 224,564 dengue cases and 213,678 recoveries this year.

September has so far been the deadliest month for the dengue outbreak this year with 396 fatalities and 79,598 cases, according to DGHS data.      �Agencies




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


7 die, 2,742 more hospitalised with dengue in 24hrs
We expect nothing from CEC as he is working as govt tool: Khosru
CTG, participatory polls not discussed with US officials: FM  
PM to inaugurate Dhaka-Bhanga railway service tomorrow
Int’l experts back Saima Wazed’s nomination as WHO RD
Anarchists to be resisted with iron hand: DMP boss
Work with specific plan for country’s uplift: PM
6.1-magnitude quake hits northwestern Afghanistan -- GFZ


Latest News
Saju, Pinku nominated for by-polls in two constituencies
Jubo League man 'shot dead' in Ctg
Govt allows import of 5cr more eggs
World reacts to Israel-Gaza war
India register great win over Australia getting up from rubble
Trawler capsizes in Meghna: One more body recovered, two still missing
Captain Shakib absorbs pressure to keep Bangladesh aloft
Bangladesh's garment exports to US fell by 21.77% in Jan-Aug
BNP makes mockery over democracy, election: Quader
No one put BNP in power: Hasan
Most Read News
Tradeoff between yarn and RMG made of jhuts
What are international environmental law principles?
PK Halder jailed for 22 years
Why only private sector employees will bear the burden of taxes
Tokyo wants dignified return of Rohingyas to Myanmar
268 Biman passengers stuck in Dubai for over 10 hrs
Israeli air strikes on Gaza: Palestinian death toll climbs to 232
Rosatom creates awareness in Iswardi schools ahead of nuclear fuel handover
Couple, 19-month-old baby burnt in N'ganj house fire
US-Israel discussions on military aid 'very much underway': White House
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft