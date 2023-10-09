We expect nothing from CEC as he is working as govt tool: Khosru





BNP Standing Committee Member Amir Khosru Mahmud Chowdhury on Sunday said, "BNP expects nothing from current Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Kazi Habibul Awal as he is working as a 'tool' of the government to cling to power illegally."



He made the comment at a seminar titled "Acceptable National Elections: Election-time Neutral Government, Structural Reforms and the Role of Major Stakeholders" organized by NDM's Think Tank, 'Governance and Policy Research-GPR), at Dhaka Reporters' Unity Office.





Instead of focusing on the polls, the BNP leader also said the CEC has been making contradictory comments about the government's assistance in holding the next general election. "What this man (CEC) is doing now is his job since he was put there as a tool of the fascist regime. His task is to put Sheikh Hasina in power again by stealing votes in the next election. What do you expect from him? You can't expect anything from them," he observed.



"No institution of the country, including the judiciary is now functional under the rule of the current regime," he added.



The BNP leader said all institutions are now serving the 'fascist' regime while the media outlets are being regulated.



"The only way to get rid of this situation is to remove this regime through united efforts. This is not a single party's struggle as this is a struggle for the freedom of the country's 18 crore people.



Bangladesh became independent once through the Liberation War. It's now the second liberation war for establishing democracy in the country," said Khosru.



He alleged that the Awami League government annulled the polls-time non-party government system, which was added to the constitution based on national consensus, as part of its plan to hang onto power.



"The cancellation of this provision by the court was unconstitutional and illegal."



Khosru said their party has already presented a 31-point proposal to restore democratic politics and build the country through various reforms after the fall of the current regime.



