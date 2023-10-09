CTG, participatory polls not discussed with US officials: FM  







"They want free and fair election and we have taken all the steps to ensure it" he told reporters after his meeting with the visiting US pre poll observation delegation.



A six-member delegation of a joint pre-election assessment mission (PEAM), comprising of the International Republican Institute (IRI) and National Democratic Institute (NDI), arrived Dhaka on Saturday to assess the status of electoral preparations here, however, following the conclusion of its visit, the PEAM will provide its key findings and practical recommendations ahead of the elections expected in January 2024.

The international community plays an important role in supporting Bangladesh as it prepares for the general election, Former US Assistant Secretary of State for South Asian Affairs Karl F Inderfurth said on Sunday.



The former US Assistant Secretary is co-chairing the joint International Republican Institute (IRI) and National Democratic Institute (NDI) pre-election assessment mission. Meanwhile, the pre-election assessment mission held a meeting with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Sunday.



"We are here to listen to a variety of actors and show our support for a transparent and inclusive electoral process," former US Assistant Secretary Karl F Inderfurth said as the IRI and NDI mission began assessing the status of election preparations from Sunday.



However, the team declined to make any comment after the meeting, which ended around 5:00pm on Sunday.



Dr Momen told reporters that he briefed the US team about the political history of Bangladesh and about the economic and social development achieved by the present government.



"I told them about development we achieved in different sectors and they told me ' no one can defeat you'" Dr Momen told reporters.



"I presented statistics to show that during the prime time of our television channels, opposition parties get 80 per cent coverage.



Responding to a question, Dr Momen said, "The government does not bother whether or not BNP would participate in the polls."



"If people cast their votes in the election then that will be regarded as participatory election. If any party does not want to take part in the election that is up to them. We do not bother about that," he said.



Responding to another question he said he was not aware of any information that the US is going to impose sanctions against Bangladeshi businessmen.



"These are false propaganda by a section of media. Do you want sanctions, will you be happy if they will impose sanctions?" Momen shot back , adding that those who are spreading these types of news are mad.



About statements against the Bangladesh government by lawmakers of different countries, Momen said that being a lawmaker or senator does not mean that he cannot be bought.



"You have seen that a US Senator had been indicted for corruption. Now a day's statements can be issued in lieu of money," said Momem.



The joint IRI and NDI pre-election assessment mission of the United States will hold separate meetings with delegations of Awami League (AL) and BNP on Monday to discuss the next general election in Bangladesh.



The meeting will be held with the AL delegation at Hotel Sheraton in Banani, AL sources confirmed.



The meeting with BNP will be held at BNP Chairperson's Gulshan office, BNP media cell member Sayrul Kabir Khan said.



From October 8 to 12, the six-member delegation will meet with a diverse group of election stakeholders, including government officials, political party leaders, election authorities, civil society, and others.



The NDI and IRI are nonpartisan, nongovernmental organisations which support and strengthen democratic institutions and practices worldwide. They have collectively observed more than 200 elections in more than 50 countries in last 30 years.



The delegation will conduct its assessment in accordance with the laws of Bangladesh and consistent with the Declaration of Principles for International Election Observation which was signed in 2005 at the United Nations.



The delegation is co-chaired by Inderfurth and Bonnie Glick, former Deputy USAID Administrator, the member of the team are Maria Chin Abdullah, former Member of the House of Representatives, Malaysia, Jamil Jaffer, former Associate Counsel to the President of the United States, Manpreet Singh Anand, NDI Regional Director for Asia-Pacific and Johanna Kao, IRI Senior Director, Asia-Pacific Division.



