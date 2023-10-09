Video
PM to inaugurate Dhaka-Bhanga railway service tomorrow

Published : Monday, 9 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 52
Staff Correspondent

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will inaugurate the railway connectivity from Dhaka to Faridpur's Bhanga upazila on Tuesday. The authorities concerned have already completed all measures in this regard to organize the opening function smoothly.

The Prime Minister will cross the Padma Bridge by train and inaugurate the route at Bhanga in Faridpur from Dhaka's Kamalapur Railway Station.

According to our correspondents from Faridpur and Gopalganj, the special train designated for the Prime Minister's Padma Bridge crossing has undergone a trial run, departing from Bhanga in Faridpur and travelling towards Dhaka under strict police security. This trial will be conducted multiple times.

The special train made its first journey, crossing Faridpur Railway Station on Friday afternoon. Subsequently, it reportedly traversed the Padma Bridge through the Bhanga junction of Faridpur and arrived at the Mawa end.

Bhanga Railway Station Master Md Shahjahan confirmed that the Prime Minister will inaugurate the Dhaka-Bhanga railway on October 10. Following the inauguration, the railway service will be open for commercial use as swiftly as possible. An 82km railway stretch from Dhaka to Bhanga is set to become operational.

Pakshi Division Inspector of Bangladesh Railway Ruhul Quader Azad said that the special train commenced its journey from Pakshi on Friday. The train comprises 13 coaches and two power engines.



