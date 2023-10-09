Video
Int’l experts back Saima Wazed’s nomination as WHO RD

Published : Monday, 9 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 82
Diplomatic Correspondent

International experts have extended their support to  Saima Wazed's nomination by Bangladesh government for Regional Director of World Health Organisation's (WHO) South-East Asia Region (SEARO).

Andy Shih, Chief Scientific Officer at Autism Speaks, an international non- profit platform that seeks the welfare of autistic people, extended his support at the nomination of Saima Wazed.

The SEARO is one of the six regions of WHO with its headquarters in New Delhi, India.

Eleven member countries, Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Indonesia, Maldives, Myanmar, Nepal, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Timor Leste and  Thailand, elect the Regional Director.

Recalling his decade long experience with Saima Wazed, Andy, in a testimonial, said: "It is clear that Saima embodies a potent combination of expertise as a school psychologist, effective mental health advocate and political acumen".

"I have known and admired Saima for over almost two decades", he wrote in an open letter.

On the potential impact of her victory, Andy said: "The success of a Regional Director is dependent on both the technical expertise and the ability to navigate complicated politics across member states.

 Most importantly, Saima brings a deep connection to the people and families of SEARO community".

In the letter, Andy, who is also an Associate Professor at the University of Washington, illustrated how their collaboration, dates back to  2010, to raise autism awareness both in Bangladesh and on the world stage.  

"I also had the honour to support her visionary effort on the development of South Asia Autism Network that culminated in a historical international conference that took place in Dhaka".

Taking advantage of the momentum from the second UN resolution, Saima advocated vigorously and tirelessly, including in person in Geneva, for a subsequent World Health Assembly Spectrum Disorders that was passed in 2014.

"In addition to dramatically enhancing autism awareness at the leadership level in several South Asian countries, it also laid out the groundwork for a second UN resolution on autism, addressing the social economic needs of our families, that was proposed by the Republic of Bangladesh and endorsed by the General Assembly in 2012", recounted Andy.




