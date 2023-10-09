Anarchists to be resisted with iron hand: DMP boss





Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Commissioner Md Habibur Rahman on Sunday said Bangladesh police is capable enough to face any sorts of terror or militant attacks ahead of the upcoming national polls.



"Ahead of the Jatiya Sangsad (JS) polls, there may be some militant activities . . . But our police force are capable enough to face them," he told a workshop in CIRDAP auditorium here in the afternoon.





The DMP Commissioner said those who want to subvert democracy and create an unstable situation centring the next national polls will be resisted with an iron hand.



Replying to a query of journalists, he categorically said, "There may be some militant activities centring the polls . . . But police are always ready to counter militancy and any kind of anarchy."



Asked about the recovery of illegal weapons ahead of the elections, the DMP Commissioner said, "The drive against any illegal arms and ammunition is a routine work of the police."



