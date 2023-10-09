Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 9 October, 2023, 2:03 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Anarchists to be resisted with iron hand: DMP boss

Published : Monday, 9 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 71
Staff Correspondent


Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Commissioner Md Habibur Rahman on Sunday said Bangladesh police is capable enough to face any sorts of terror or militant attacks ahead of the upcoming national polls.

 "Ahead of the Jatiya Sangsad (JS) polls, there may be some militant activities . . . But our police force are capable enough to face them," he told a workshop in CIRDAP auditorium here in the afternoon.
 The Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime (CTTC) Unit of Bangladesh Police organized the Training Workshop titled, 'Role of Journalists in Preventing Violent Extremism' for crime reporters of different dailies and online newspapers and news portals under the banner of 'Crime Reporters' Association of Bangladesh (CRAB).

The DMP Commissioner said those who want to subvert democracy and create an unstable situation centring the next national polls will be resisted with an iron hand.

 Replying to a query of journalists, he categorically said, "There may be some militant activities centring the polls . . . But police are always ready to counter militancy and any kind of anarchy."

 Asked about the recovery of illegal weapons ahead of the elections, the DMP Commissioner said, "The drive against any illegal arms and ammunition is a routine work of the police."



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


7 die, 2,742 more hospitalised with dengue in 24hrs
We expect nothing from CEC as he is working as govt tool: Khosru
CTG, participatory polls not discussed with US officials: FM  
PM to inaugurate Dhaka-Bhanga railway service tomorrow
Int’l experts back Saima Wazed’s nomination as WHO RD
Anarchists to be resisted with iron hand: DMP boss
Work with specific plan for country’s uplift: PM
6.1-magnitude quake hits northwestern Afghanistan -- GFZ


Latest News
Saju, Pinku nominated for by-polls in two constituencies
Jubo League man 'shot dead' in Ctg
Govt allows import of 5cr more eggs
World reacts to Israel-Gaza war
India register great win over Australia getting up from rubble
Trawler capsizes in Meghna: One more body recovered, two still missing
Captain Shakib absorbs pressure to keep Bangladesh aloft
Bangladesh's garment exports to US fell by 21.77% in Jan-Aug
BNP makes mockery over democracy, election: Quader
No one put BNP in power: Hasan
Most Read News
Tradeoff between yarn and RMG made of jhuts
What are international environmental law principles?
PK Halder jailed for 22 years
Why only private sector employees will bear the burden of taxes
Tokyo wants dignified return of Rohingyas to Myanmar
268 Biman passengers stuck in Dubai for over 10 hrs
Israeli air strikes on Gaza: Palestinian death toll climbs to 232
Rosatom creates awareness in Iswardi schools ahead of nuclear fuel handover
Couple, 19-month-old baby burnt in N'ganj house fire
US-Israel discussions on military aid 'very much underway': White House
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft