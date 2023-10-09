2 killed in Chattogram road crash







CHATTOGRAM, Oct 8: Two people were killed and two others injured when a bus hit a rickshaw on Chattogram-Cox's Bazar highway at Dohazari in Chandanaish upazila of Chattogram district on Sunday.The deceased were identified as Abdullah, 45, a rickshaw puller of Chakaria upazila and Mizanur Rahman, 34, a passenger of the rickshaw of Dohazari area.The accident occurred at 2 pm when the Chattogram-bound bus of 'Unique Paribahan' crashed into a motorbike and then hit the battery-run rickshaw, leaving the rickshaw puller and its passenger killed on the spot and injured two motorbike riders, said Khan Mohammad Erfan, officer-in-charge of Dohazari Police Station.The injured were taken to a local hospital. �UNB