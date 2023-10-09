Video
Four levels of security during Durga Puja: CMP Commissioner

Published : Monday, 9 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 41
Staff Correspondent

CHATTOGRAM, Oct 08: Chattogram Metropolitan Police (CMP) has adopted a four-tier security system to ensure flawless security during Durga Puja of Sanatan religionists.

CMP Commissioner Krishna Pada Roy addressed this information in a briefing on Sunday.

CMP Commissioner said 'No one will be given the opportunity to create chaos by attacking Durga Puja before the elections. One and a half thousand forces will be deployed in the metropolitan area. Police and members of Ansar forces will perform joint duty in each mandap. RAB will also provide round-the-clock security. A special team of the fire brigade will be engaged in immediate fire control and during the disposal of the idol.

CMP Commissioner called for formation of volunteer teams at each puja mandap center and deputing the team members on security duty round the clock and wearing special clothes and ID cards for their identification.

CMP Commissioner urged to contact 999 to get any kind of emergency services.

Among others, CMP Additional Commissioner (Administration and Finance) MA Masud, Additional Police Commissioner (Traffic) Abdul Mannan Miah, Deputy Police Commissioner (Headquarters) Md Abdul Warish and other senior police officers were present.



