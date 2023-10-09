Residential halls of edn instts ‘death traps’ : JCS prez







Central President of Jatiya Chhatra Samaj (JCS), Md Al Mamun has expressed serious concerns about the deteriorating condition of educational institutions' residential halls, which have not received any renovations in many years, posing a significant risk to the lives of students.He made these remarks in a statement sent to the media on Saturday.Al Mamun highlighted the alarming situation, said that "parents are worried about the safety of their children. Many of the country's schools, colleges, universities, and their residential halls do not adhere to the necessary safety standards, making them potential hazards."He emphasized that education is the foundation of the nation, but the majority of student residences are far from safe.Numerous residential buildings throughout the country are on the brink of collapse, raising concerns about the safety of students, especially in the wake of recent earthquakes.