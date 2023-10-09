DMP arrests 37 for consuming, selling drugs in city







According to a release issued by the DMP, police conducted these operations against the drug sellers and consumers in different areas under various police stations of the metropolis. They also detained a total of 37 drug traffickers and recovered huge drugs from their possessions from 6:00am of October 7 to 6:00am on Sunday.



During the anti-drug raids, police seized 3,426 pieces of contraband yaba tablets, 96 grams and 30 puria (small packet) of heroin and 32.310 kilograms of cannabis (ganja) from their possessions, the release added. �BSS

