Couple, their baby burnt in gas explosion in N’ganj

NARAYANGANJ, Oct 08: A couple and their baby sustained severe burn injuries in an explosion, suspected to be caused by a gas leak, in Araihazar upazila of Narayanganj earlier on Sunday.The burn victims are: Arijit, 35; his wife Rinku, 28; and their 19-month-old son Kabbo.Quoting one Arman Ali Mollah who took the injured to Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery in Dhaka, Dhaka Medical College Hospital's police outpost in-charge Md Bachhu Miah said that Rinku went to the kitchen to heat up milk for her son around 3 am. �UNB