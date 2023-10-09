River water recedes, flood risk falls







"The water levels in different rivers are fluctuating, but even if the water level rises in one area, we can say that there is little risk of flooding at the moment," said Assistant Engineer Mehedi Hasan of the FFWC.



Almost all rivers in the northeastern part of the country, apart from the Surma and the Kushiyara, experienced a dip in water levels, which will continue for the next 24 hours, the FFWC said.

Major rivers, including the Brahmaputra, the Jamuna, and their tributaries, saw their water levels decrease. The FFWC forecasts a further reduction of the Jamuna's water level and the Brahmaputra's remaining stable. The water level also rose on the Ganges River but went down in the Padma, a trend likely to continue for the next 48 hours. �bdnews24.com



