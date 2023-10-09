No one can land BNP in power: Hasan







"BNP has realized that no one will put them in power and they should not depend on US visa policy to go to power," he said referring to a recent statement of BNP secretary general.



"Their realization is good as BNP leaders including Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir have realized the reality and urged their activists to create their own field to go to power," the minister said.

The minister said this while replying to a query after unwrapping the cover of the reprinted version of the book 'White Paper on Crisis of East Pakistan' at his secretariat office here.



Department of Films and Publication (DFP) reprinted the book which was originally published by Pakistan government on the struggle of Bengali people under the leadership of Bangabandhu for country's independence.



Addressing the function Dr Hasan said the book contains many episodes of Bangabandhu's struggle for independence which will allow people to know who lead the Liberation War.



"The name of Ziaur Rahman is nowhere in this whitepaper," he said adding "after 1975, attempt was always on to make villains as heroes in this country."



DFP director general SM Golam Kibria, director (admin) Mohammad Ali Sarker and PID deputy principal information officer Nasrin Jahan Lipi, among others, were present, on the occasion.



Dr Hasan said the cheerfulness of BNP leaders are becoming fade as they have realized that the election will be held on time and many political parties will take part in the poll.



Pointing out joining of some BNP leaders to the Trinamul BNP, the minister said, "I would like to urge BNP leaders to accept the reality and take preparation for the election."



The information minister said people's participation in the election is more important than participation of a particular political party. BNP didn't take part in the city corporation polls, but the turnover in those polls was more than 50 percent, he added.



Dr Hasan hoped that the countrymen would join the next poll spontaneously and with enthusiasm. So, the election will be acceptable, he said, adding that "We will welcome BNP if they take part in the election."



Replying to another query over the size of poll-time government, Hasan Mahmud said, it is the Prime Minister to take decision in this regard.



About arrival of US pre-election observation team in Bangladesh, the minister said it is good as the foreigners have interest in our election. It's a manifestation of our multidimensional relation with the USA, he said. �BSS



