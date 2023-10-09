Fugitive life-term convict held in Ctg after 20 years







The RAB has arrested Khurshed Alam Iqbal, 45, son of late Ali Ahmed, hailed from Piondong village under the upazila from Junighata Bazar area last night for killing his neighbor Korban Ali on May 31 in 2003.



Senior Assistant Director of RAB-7, Nurul Abser said the accused Khurshed Alam Iqbal killed his neighbour Korban Ali over a previous enmity.

Victim's brother filed a murder case with Fatickchari thana on the same day against three people including Khurshed Alam Iqbal as main accused. The main accused Iqbal left his village after the murder and went into hiding.



Later, a Chattogram court awarded life term imprisonment to Khurshed Alam Iqbal and fined TK 30,000, in default he will have to serve more six months of rigorous imprisonment. �BSS



