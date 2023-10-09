Video
Trawler capsize in Meghna: 2 more bodies recovered, 3 still missing

Published : Monday, 9 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 79

MUNSHIGANJ, Oct 8: Bodies of two more people were recovered from the Meghna River on Sunday; a trawler carrying 12 people, including the driver, capsized in the river after being hit by a bulkhead in Gazaria upazila of Munshiganj on Friday afternoon.

With this, the death toll from the trawler capsizes now stands at 3.

The deceased-Sabbir Hossain, 36, and Jannatul Sabiha, 8 -- were residents of Dakshin Phulbi village under Gazaria upazila.

Earlier on Saturday, the body of one Sumona Akter, 26, was recovered from the river. Sabbir was the husband of Sumona's sister, and Sabiha was the daughter of her husband's brother.

Locals said six members of a family took a trip on a trawler on the Meghna River on Friday. A bulkhead crashed into the trawler.

Though six people including the trawler driver were rescued shortly after the accident, the six family members remained missing, said Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority's (Munshiganj zone) Deputy Director Obaidul Karim.

The bodies of Sabbir and Sabiha were recovered from Munshiganj's Charjhapta and Chandpur's Shatnal areas respectively, he informed.

Sumona's daughters-Jannatul Mawa, 6, and Jannatul Ferdous, 4 -- and Sabbir's son Imad Hossain, 7, are still missing, he said.

The BIWTA officer informed that they have been conducting operations to trace the missing children with the help of Fire Service and Civil Defence department, Coast Guard, Navy and River Police.

However, the sunken trawler is yet to be located, and the bulkhead also remains unidentified.     �UNB



