

KSA envoy for joint collaborative academic, research programmes



During the meeting they discussed matters of mutual interest especially the possibilities of undertaking joint collaborative academic and research programmes on education and research among Dhaka University and Saudi Arabian universities.



They stressed the need for exchange of faculties, researchers, students and information between DU and universities of KSA.

Ambassador Essa Yousef Essa Alduhailan expressed his willingness to enhance and strengthen relationship with Bangladesh especially the Dhaka University.



Ambassador of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) to Bangladesh Essa Yousef Essa Alduhailan called on Dhaka University (DU) Vice-Chancellor Prof Md Akhtaruzzaman at the latter's office of the university on Sunday.During the meeting they discussed matters of mutual interest especially the possibilities of undertaking joint collaborative academic and research programmes on education and research among Dhaka University and Saudi Arabian universities.They stressed the need for exchange of faculties, researchers, students and information between DU and universities of KSA.Ambassador Essa Yousef Essa Alduhailan expressed his willingness to enhance and strengthen relationship with Bangladesh especially the Dhaka University.