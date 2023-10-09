Video
Irregularities at government hospitals

Published : Monday, 9 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 75
Letter To the Editor

Dear Sir

Chittagong Medical College Hospital is one of the main medical centers of Chittagong division to where millions of people are constantly coming from other districts, cities and suburbs under Chittagong division in search of better treatment.

Not only the Chittagong Medical College Hospital, but almost all the government hospitals in the country are suffering from irregularities. People from the lower and middle classes of the country are constantly rushing to get treatment in government hospitals.

There have also been allegations recently that government medical doctors are now shirking their scheduled duties at government medical clinics to devote time to private health clinics.

Such irregularity is not only in Chittagong Medical College Hospital, but this irregularity has spread to the government hospitals and health complexes of Bangladesh. As a matter of fact, many children of poor parents are dying prematurely due to the negligence of the government medical doctors in Bangladesh.

If the government medical doctors perform the scheduled duties properly and if the medical authorities ensure proper supervision, then no patient will suffer medical negligence. Basic rights like medical treatment should be protected.

SM Rahman Jiku
Chattogram College




