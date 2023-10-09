Big breakthrough in our aviation sector







While partially opening the third terminal at HSIA, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina promised, if required, the government will build another similar runway in the future. This means her government is committed to positioning Bangladesh as an international aviation hub.



In this case, Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport or Cox's Bazar International Airport have the potential to become international aviation hubs because of their geographical locations. They are in between air routes of the East and the West and the global airlines could land either at HSIA or Cox's Bazar for refueling.

This is why the current government has been upgrading the aviation sector with the aim of expanding international air connectivity that will boost international trade, commerce and business significantly.



As part of its ambitious plan, the government has been expanding and upgrading countries major airports like Dhaka, Sylhet, Chattogram, Sayedpur, Jashore, Barishal and Rajshahi airports. As a result, inter-district air links will be flourished.



With the modernization of airports in progress, the government has also seriously concentrated on safety and quality services at the airports. In this connection, a master plan has already been prepared to ensure improved services at the airports for which consultants have already been appointed.



After the full-fledged operation of the third terminal at HSIA which features immaculate floor and eye-catching patterns on ceiling with very sophisticated enough natural light, its annual passenger and cargo handling capacity is expected to treble.



As per the plan, the annual passenger handling capacity of the HSIA would be 24 million including the old terminals from the present eight million. The airport could also handle 500,000 tonnes of cargo a year.



The opening of the third terminal is a milestone initiative to transform Bangladesh into a global aviation hub as even ahead of its full operation, different foreign airlines are eying to start their operations from HSIA which is expected to play a key role in taking the country's aviation sector forward.



Heads of some foreign missions in Dhaka have praised this initiative for building the third terminal at HSIA. For instance, Ambassador of the European Union Delegation to Bangladesh, Charles Whiteley, said it will transform Dhaka airport's passenger and cargo handling capabilities conspicuously.



We are in belief that this tremendous progress in our aviation sector will bear fruit when Bangladesh will truly become an international aviation hub.



