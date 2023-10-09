

Are we giving our girls the attention they deserve?



Research highlights the critical importance of focusing on the well-being and empowerment of girls in Bangladesh. It is evident that girls still face numerous bottlenecks on their path to a safe and prosperous future. Therefore, it is essential to ask ourselves: Are we giving them the attention they deserve?



Bangladesh has made commendable strides in girls' education over the years. The government has taken significant steps to promote gender parity in schools. Enrollment rates have improved, and more girls are completing their primary and secondary education. While girls have outshone boys in primary and secondary education, a concerning trend emerges when it comes to higher education. Government data reveals a decline in girls' enrollment at the college and university levels. This shift prompts the question: why are girls dropping out of higher education?

One of the primary factors contributing to this decline in higher education enrollment is the persistently high prevalence of child marriage. Bangladesh continues to grapple with the issue of child marriage, despite efforts to reduce its prevalence. According to a recent Unicef report, Bangladesh has the highest rate of child marriage in South Asia and is among the top 10 countries globally with the highest levels. Shockingly, 51% of young women in Bangladesh were married during childhood, with 38 million girls and women married before the age of 18, including 13 million married before age 15. Speakers, including state minister for Women and Children Affairs Fazilatunnesa Indira, at this year National Girl Child Day program observed on 30 September emphasized to protect girls from early marriage.



It not only robs girls of their childhood but also poses significant health risks.The government must heed the calls for change from girls themselves. The urgency lies in investing boldly in areas that enable girls to realize their rights and reach their full potential. From digital and life skills training, comprehensive education, survivor support services, and violence prevention programs, there is a compelling need for increased attention and resources in these vital areas.

Government should strengthen laws and enforcement to eradicate child marriage, focusing on education as a key tool for change; develop policies and programs that encourage girls to pursue higher education and ensure affordable access to colleges and universities; implement comprehensive education programs to empower girls with knowledge about their bodies and their rights; and ensure that sexual and reproductive healthcare services are accessible and affordable for all girls, regardless of their socio-economic status.



Indeed, addressing the challenges facing the girl child is a multifaceted endeavor, and it can be a daunting task for the government to handle alone. That's where the invaluable contributions of organizations like UNICEF, Caritas Bangladesh, Girl Child Advocacy Forum, Save the Children, BRAC, Plan International, and numerous others become paramount. These organizations have consistently demonstrated their commitment to improving the lives of girls by providing essential support, education, healthcare, and advocacy. Through collaborative efforts between the government and these dedicated organizations, we can work towards a more inclusive and equitable society where every girl has the opportunity to thrive and realize her full potential



On this International Day of the Girl Child, we must recognize that our girls hold the key to our nation's future. Empowering them with education, protection from early marriage, and access to healthcare is not just a moral obligation but also a strategic imperative. When we invest in girls, we invest in a brighter and more prosperous tomorrow for Bangladesh. It is time to make the norm the incredible achievements of our girls and ensure that their rights are upheld, their dreams nurtured, and their future secured.



