RNPP is an ambitious move to our sustainable energy

A township undergoes significant change as a result of development. In a broader sense, the nation changes. Rooppur is a good example. It is a settlement in Pabna's Ishradi. There, Russian scientists and labourers directly assisted in the construction of the nation's first nuclear power plant. In October of last year, the second nuclear reactor's installation was officially opened. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina gave the opening speech. In October 2021, she also officially opened the installation of the power plant's primary reactor pressure vessel. On Thursday, the Rooppur nuclear project received clearance, completing a milestone in the Smart Bangladesh initiative.



The atomic bomb is a fact. Nuclear energy makes it possible to instantly put out the life lamps of millions of people. Again, it is not difficult to use that nuclear energy to illuminate the gloomy homes of billions of people. Sheikh Hasina, devoted her life to promoting the welfare of the nation's citizens and its growth. Bangladesh 's peaceful use of nuclear power is noteworthy.

Founder of the country Bangabandhu Nuclear power plants were Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's ideal project for the nation. Two nuclear power plants were set up in the eastern and western areas of Pakistan six decades ago, but both were situated in West Pakistan, denying Bangladesh. Bangabandhu proceeded with the nuclear power plant design as a result, and the design plan was completed in 1971, the year the nation gained independence through an armed liberation war. His wish was denied by the assassins. Later, his affluent daughter made significant progress in realising her father's ambition.

Although the following administration put this work on the nation's ongoing development in storage. The construction of the power plant later gathered momentum after Sheikh Hasina took the helm of the newly constituted government. The plan is for the power plant to generate 2,400 megawatts of electricity overall by the end of the next year. The safety of the ecologically friendly Rooppur nuclear power station is extremely important to the government. Here, security measures range from level 3 to level 4. The Rooppur power station is anticipated to play an important part in supplying the nation's rising demand for electricity.



Bangladesh's desire to use nuclear energy for a sustainable future is demonstrated by the Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant. This massive project, which is situated in the Pabna district, is a crucial step towards the development of safe and dependable energy sources in the nation.



Bangladesh has a large population and a rapidly expanding economy. Energy production in the nation must be sustainable and sufficient. To meet the needs of the population, there is a steady rise in the need for power. The demand for electricity is rising at the same time that the industrial and commercial sectors are growing. Bangladesh has looked to nuclear power as a reliable and clean alternative because it recognises the limitations of fossil resources and the need to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.



This concept, which aims to resolve the nation's electricity issues and lessen its reliance on fossil fuels, is led by the Rooppur nuclear power station. The two VVER-1200 reactors that make up the project are anticipated to have a combined capacity of 2,400 MW. Once operational, it will be crucial in attaining sustainable energy development and diversifying Bangladesh's energy mix.



The Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant is consistent with Bangladesh's dedication to meeting the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) of the United Nations. Because it will increase the proportion of clean energy in the national grid, it will directly support SDG 7 (cheap and clean energy). By addressing climate change through economic growth, poverty reduction, and carbon emission reduction, it also indirectly helps a number of other SDGs.



The project also shows Bangladesh's resolve to make the switch to a more responsible and sustainable energy future. The nation vows to make a significant advancement in lowering its carbon emissions and ensuring a steady supply of electricity for its people by investing in nuclear power.



A key step in Bangladesh's search for dependable and sustainable energy sources is the Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant. The project shows the country's willingness to embrace nuclear energy as a clean and effective solution to its expanding energy demands, despite difficulties and delays in its execution.



The Rooppur nuclear power plant has the potential to revolutionise Bangladesh's energy sources, lessen reliance on fossil fuels, and contribute to a greener and more prosperous future through stringent safety measures, international cooperation, and public involvement. The project's actual impact on the nation's energy security and sustainability will become clearer once it is completed and moves into service.



The socioeconomic progress of any nation depends on the utilisation of electricity. To support development, there must be a sufficient supply of power. More power needs to be generated in order to support ongoing development, industrialization, and future generations. He will have no choice but to use nuclear power. Nuclear energy is one of the sources that are now being emphasised for sustainable energy generation in the world, taking climate change into consideration.



According to experts, this nuclear power plant will significantly benefit the socio-economic sector. It will provide more fresh work opportunities. In addition to adding 2% to the GDP, it will be crucial in resolving the entire northern region's power crisis.



The writer is a teacher



Another step has been made in the establishment of nuclear power facilities in the nation. The director general of Russia's national nuclear organisation Rosatom officially handed over to Bangladesh the first cargo of uranium to be used as fuel for the Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant (RNPP). Vladimir Putin, the president of Russia, and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina virtually attended the graduation ceremony on Thursday. Through this procedure, Bangladesh entered the nuclear era of non-proliferation. The list of nations employing nuclear energy includes Bangladesh as number 33. This has opened a new chapter in the nation's power generation industry. Additionally, it was hoped that Russia would always support Bangladesh. 