

An odyssey towards death or prosperity?



According to the IOM, the Mediterranean has become the most dangerous migration route, with a fatality rate of 2.28% in 2020. Unfortunately, the International Organization for Migration of the United Nations also reported that between January and March 2023, at least 441 refugees drowned in the Central Mediterranean, marking the deadliest quarter since 2017. Tragically, this year alone, over 2,500 migrants have died or gone missing while attempting to cross the Mediterranean Sea, with a total of 22,000 deaths and disappearances recorded since 2014, as reported by the United Nations and IOM. The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic has made it even more challenging for migrants to reach Europe safely, forcing them to take even deadlier routes.



During the first nine months of 2023, a staggering 186,000 people arrived by sea in Southern Europe, with Italy, Greece, Spain, Cyprus, and Malta as their destinations. The vast majority of these arrivals, over 130,000 people, landed in Italy alone, marking an 83% increase compared to the same period in 2022. The migrants have come from countries such as Guinea, Ivory Coast, Tunisia, Egypt, Burkina Faso, Bangladesh, and Pakistan. According to the Interior Ministry of Italy, Egypt was the top country of origin in 2022 (20,542), followed by Tunisia (18,148), Bangladesh (14,982), Syria (8,594), and Afghanistan (7,241). However, UNICEF reported that between June and August 2023, at least 990 people perished or vanished trying to get to Europe from Northern Africa.

Despite the high numbers of refugees and migrants attempting to cross the Mediterranean in search of safety and a better life, many were intercepted or rescued at sea. The UNHCR New York Office estimated that 31,000 people disembarked in Tunisia and 10,600 in Libya. The departure points also reveal startling numbers, with over 102,000 refugees and migrants attempting to cross the Mediterranean from Tunisia and 45,000 from Libya from January to August 2023.



The journey from Bangladesh to Italy is an incredibly arduous task, especially for the majority of unskilled laborers who are unable to gain legal access to Europe. In order to reach their destination, they must often rely on smugglers and pay exorbitant fees for transportation across borders and onto boats. The European Border and Coast Guard Agency report suggests that, between 2017 and 2022, the number of undocumented Bangladeshi migrants in Italy rose from 13 to 14,982 (as per UNHCR). For many of these individuals, the journey is incredibly perilous, with ill-equipped boats and harsh weather conditions. They are often subjected to crammed conditions with no sanitation facilities or adequate food and water supplies, and the risk of drowning as well as being lost at sea. Additionally, human traffickers often mistreat migrants and use their desperation to make significant profit from the situation.



While the situation may seem overwhelming, it is essential that the international community takes action to address the root causes of migration and to provide safe and legal pathways for people to seek asylum. This includes addressing poverty, political instability, and conflict in countries of origin, as well as providing support for refugees and migrants. It is also crucial that countries in Europe and the Mediterranean region work together to provide safe and humane reception and processing facilities for migrants. This includes ensuring access to healthcare, education, and employment opportunities, as well as respecting the rights of migrants and refugees.



The UN has recently urged for a thorough and holistic strategy to tackle the ongoing migration crisis in the Mediterranean. This strategy should prioritize prevention, protection, and practical solutions that are humane and sustainable. It is essential for the global community to work together towards finding an effective and just solution to this crisis, which has claimed the lives of a significant number of individuals searching for a brighter future.



Italy has recently entered into a bilateral migration and mobility agreement with Bangladesh, wherein they have agreed to accept skilled workers for various sectors including construction, shipbuilding and hospitality. The Italian government is pleased that a significant portion of workers entering under the Flussi Decree are from Bangladesh for both seasonal and non-seasonal work. This move is expected to reduce irregular migration while creating safer pathways and saving numerous lives.



In conclusion, the deaths and disappearances of migrants undertaking the journey across the Mediterranean is a tragic occurrence that demands urgent attention. Countries in the region and the international community should collaborate to tackle the underlying drivers of migration and offer secure and legal avenues for individuals to seek asylum. It is unfair and unacceptable for anyone to be compelled to endanger their lives while searching for safety and protection. Prevention and protection measurements should be taken by Bangladesh government also to reduce vulnerability of its citizens for trafficking, and ensure regular labor migration.



The writer is Labor Migration Analyst and Development Activist



