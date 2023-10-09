

Reasons that enable ACC to file case against Dr Yunus



Since the filing of the case against Dr. Muhammad Yunus on May 30, 2023, famous people and institutions in the country and abroad have given statements demanding the withdrawal of the case. The issue of summoning Dr. Muhammad Yunus to the ACC has been discussed anew. Barrister Abdullah Al Mamun, the lawyer of Dr. Muhammad Yunus claimed in mass media that a case has been filed against Dr. Muhammad Yunus for harassment. The question remains as to how legal it is to make such a statement on an investigation or pending matter. On the other hand, after the interrogation at the ACC office on October 5, 2023, the journalists asked various questions to Dr. Yunus. But he said in response to those questions, 'It is a legal matter. My lawyer will tell everything. You (journalists) have come, thank you very much.' He then left the ACC office. In addition to the questioning of Dr. Yunus in the ACC office, it is also a question in the public mind that why the ACC has filed a case against Dr. Muhammad Yunus, what was the context of the case, what charges have been brought against Dr. Muhammad Yunus.



It should be noted that earlier on May 31 of this year, the High Court upheld the notice sent to Nobel laureate economist Dr.Muhammad Yunus by the National Board of Revenue (NBR). At the same time the court dismissed three separate income tax reference cases challenging the validity of the notice filed by Dr. Yunus. As a result, he had to pay about 15 crores of income tax.

Grameen Telecom mobile operator controlled by Dr. Muhammad Yunus owns 34.2% shares of Grameen Phone. Grameen Telecom earns about a thousand crores of profit from Grameen Phone every year. According to the Labor Act 2006, the employees working in any organization are supposed to receive 5% of the total profit of the organization, but Grameen Telecom claimed to be a non-profit organization and did not pay any dividends to the employees. In 2017, 27 workers filed a case in the Labor Court claiming to receive dividends. Later, when more workers and employees filed cases, the total number of cases stood at more than a hundred. Grameen Telecom remains steadfast in its decision not to pay dividend despite filing of case. Additionally, Grameen Telecom laid off 99 employees of Grameen Telecom on a notice during the Covid pandemic in 2020. Later, the workers of Grameel Telecom got their jobs back on the orders of the High Court. On February 7, 2022, a writ petition was filed in the High Court on behalf of the workers and employees seeking the dissolution of the 'Grameen Telecom' company without getting legal remedies in the cases of receiving dividends. In the writ petition Dr. Yunus and his associates were accused of depriving the workers of Grameen Telecom of their fair dividends. It is said that taka hundreds of crores of Gramin Telecom have been transferred elsewhere. Its purpose was to influence the courts by hiring lobbyist firms to try to bring judgments in favor of Dr. Yunus and associates in ongoing cases. After filing these specific complaints, the workers of Grameen Telecom sought the intervention of the court to terminate the company and pay the employees.



The writ petition was accepted as a case by the court. At this point the Grameen Telecom agreed to pay dividends to the workers and employees on the condition of withdraw all the cases filed against Grameen Telecom and compulsory retirement of workers and employees. It is easily conceivable that if Grameen Telecom were legally and ethically correct in their position, they would not have agreed to pay dividends to the workers and employees on condition of withdrawal of the suit. Rather, it was resolved through court proceedings. By agreeing to pay the dividend instead of doing so, it proves that Dr. Muhammad Yunus has been knowingly depriving the workers of their fair dues since the inception of the company.



A settlement agreement was signed on April 27, 2022 between Grameen Telecom and the Grameen Telecom Employees Union for payment of dividend. On May 9, 2022, in the 108th Board of Directors meeting of Grameen Telecom held under the chairmanship of Dr. Muhammad Yunus. In that meeting a decision was taken to pay a dividend of Tk 437 crore to the workers and employees of Grameen Telecom. According to the decision of the Board of Directors meeting on May 10, 2022, a separate account named Grameen Telecom was opened in the Gulshan branch of Dhaka Bank and their Tk 437 crore was transferred from Grameen Telecom. The entire amount of this money was supposed to be received as dividend by the employees, but the said account was withdrawn before the start of dividend payment. The said money is transferred to a separate account named 'Grameen Telecom's workers and employees Union'. From the money, the three leaders of the Grameen Telecom Workers' Union, Md. Kamruzzaman, Feroz Mahmud Hasan and Md. Mainul Islam accepted 3 crore Taka each. In addition, a total of Tk 16 crore was given to Advocate Yusuf Ali and Advocate Zafrul Hasan Sharif, the lawyers of the workers and employees. In other words, Grameen Telecom unlawfully paid Tk 25 crore to three labor leaders and two lawyers from the dividend amount due to the workers and employees as per the decision of their Board of Directors. Basically, a case has been filed against them for this crime.



Here are a few points to note: First, there are specific rules under the Labor Act regarding payment of dividends to workers. No separate settlement agreement is required for this. So why did Grameen Telecom go to a separate settlement agreement with the workers? According to the law, it would have been done if the workers were given their fair dues. That is, this settlement agreement has been made to provide illegal benefits to labor leaders and lawyers and it has been done under the direct guidance of the board of directors and Dr. Yunus. Secondly, why should Grameen Telecom pay the legal fees of the workers' lawyers? Has anyone ever heard of that the defendant bear the cost of the plaintiff's lawyers? After Grameen Telecom explained the fair dues to its employees, the employees themselves could have paid the required fees to the lawyers. But instead of doing that, Grameen Telecom paid 16 crores to the two lawyers of the workers? The surprising thing is that only one crore of the said 16 crore rupees has been deposited in the lawyers' law firm account as lawyer fees. The remaining 15 crore rupees were transferred by two lawyers to different accounts. With Tk 6 crore, they opened a joint account in Standard Chartered Bank where they were introduced as project coordinators of an NGO called 'Manusher Jonya Foundation'. If they got the fee legitimately then why did they open the account with false identity and transfer the money. What was done with this money? Thirdly, why did Grameen Telecom pay 9 crore rupees in excess of their due dividend to the three workers? As per law they got their due dividends like other workers. But why was this extra money given to them? While Grameen Telecom has been depriving the workers of their fair dues since its inception, why through compromise or for what reason, these lawyers and labor leaders were given about Tk.25 crores extra?



We hope to get answers to all these questions in the ACC investigation and court proceedings. However, it can be said for sure that the board of directors of Grameen Telecom led by Dr. Muhammad Yunus has resorted to corruption in paying dividends. In connivance with three labor leaders and two lawyers, the workers were denied their dues. No matter how much his lawyer claims him innocent, any conscious person can find out what the real truth is after a little inquiry.



The writer is Director, Center for South Asian Studies, Dhaka



