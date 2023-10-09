Digital banking’s promise in Bangladesh: A new era of financial inclusion







Beginnings of digital banking can be traced back to the 1990s emergence of the Internet. In the beginning, it offered basic services such as account balance inquiries and money transfers. Nonetheless, digital banking has substantially expanded its offerings and user base over time. The major reasons of digital banking's popularity are as follows:



Lower Operating Costs: The ability of digital banks to operate without physical branches, resulting in reduced operating expenses, is one of their primary advantages. This drastically decreases their administrative costs associated with maintaining locations. This cost-cutting strategy can be a game-changer in Bangladesh, where the population is dispersed across numerous regions.

Automation: The automation utilised by digital banks reduces the need for a sizable labour force. This not only reduces labour costs, but also facilitates quick and efficient service, which is advantageous for both consumers and institutions.



Accessibility: Digital banks are accessible 24/7 from anywhere with internet access. This level of adaptability and convenience has resonated with consumers, particularly the younger generation, who favour online banking.

Financial Inclusion: Digital institutions have the attainable to integrate underserved populations into the formal economic system. This is an exquisite prospect for social and business enchancment in Bangladesh, where a remarkable part of population lacks get admission to everyday banking services.



Bangladesh is no stranger to the digital banking revolution. The decision by the Bangladesh Bank to issue guidelines for digital institutions has generated significant interest and enthusiasm throughout the nation. Currently, 52 organisations or organisations have applied for digital bank licences, according to media reports. This collaboration between established financial institutions and innovative companies seeking digital banking licences augur well for the future of financial technology in the United States.



In recent years, the mobile financial services (MFS) landscape in Bangladesh has witnessed a remarkable transformation. MFS has expanded its focus beyond fundamental transactions like cash withdrawals and wire transfers to encompass a vast array of financial activities. Users can now pay bills, make retail purchases, save money, and even obtain loans through these services.



In this context, the presence of digital banks indicates that the nation is rapidly employing digital financial solutions. It positions Bangladesh for a dynamic future in financial technology, potentially leapfrogging traditional banking models and expanding financial access to populations previously excluded.



Financial inclusion, which entails providing all members of society with access to essential financial services, is central to the digital banking revolution in Bangladesh. Listed below are several ways in which digital institutions can promote financial inclusion:



Reduced Operating Costs: Digital institutions have decreased operating expenses, enabling them to furnish economic services at a low cost. This cost-effectiveness interprets to diminished client costs and charges, making banking services reachable to a larger number of people.



Online Accessibility: Digital banks are exclusively online, eliminating the need to visit a physical branch. This is especially beneficial for people living in remote or rural areas where traditional bank branches are scarce.



Technology-based solutions: Digital banks can use technology to introduce innovative products such as virtual cards and QR codes, thereby facilitating transactions for consumers who lack traditional banking infrastructure.



Financial Education: The enrollment of consumers to digital banking services presents an opportunity to enhance their digital literacy. Educational initiatives enable individuals to navigate the digital banking landscape effectively.



Small Loans and Microfinance: Digital banks are able to offer small loans and microfinance options to satisfy the needs of previously excluded individuals and small businesses.



The introduction of digital banking in Bangladesh is likely to have a substantial effect on the economy and society:



Improved Efficiency: Digital banking expedites financial transactions, thereby decreasing processing times and costs. This effectiveness can boost economic output and accelerate business transactions.



Investment and Growth: The availability of digital banking services can attract domestic and foreign investors, stimulating economic growth and contributing to the nation's development.



Reduction in Informal Economy: As digital banking reduces reliance on currency transactions, it can reduce the size of the informal economy, enhancing both tax collection and transparency.



Financial Literacy: Digital banking adoption necessitates an understanding of digital financial services. In turn, this improves the population's financial literacy. Convenience: Digital banking facilitates the accessibility and convenience of financial services. This lets in fantastic economic administration and fosters an experience of financial independence.



Despite the positive outlook for digital banking in Bangladesh, a number of obstacles must be surmounted: Infrastructure and Connectivity: Expansion of digital banking requires robust internet connectivity and infrastructure, especially in rural and remote areas. To ensure nationwide access, it is necessary to invest in digital infrastructure.



Digital banks, characterised by their online-only presence and low costs, have the potential to democratise access to financial services, stimulate economic growth, and empower individuals to take charge of their finances.To completely realise the benefits of digital banking, Bangladesh must overcome infrastructure barriers, bolster cybersecurity precautions, close digital literacy gaps, and ensure inclusivity. With the combined efforts of stakeholders, including regulatory authorities, financial institutions, and technology providers, Bangladesh can overcome these obstacles and realise the promise of a digitally advanced future.



Bangladesh is just beginning its digital banking journey in a world where digitalization continues to redefine the limits of possibility. This voyage promises not only economic growth but also financial empowerment for millions of Bangladeshis, laying the foundation for a financially inclusive and digitally connected future.



The writer is a senior finance professional



In recent years, the world financial landscape has undergone an excellent transformation due to the initiation of digital institutions. These institutions, which characteristic absolutely online, have upended typical banking fashions and are revising the norms of the financial sector. Bangladesh has embraced this digital revolution in particular, with the Bangladesh Bank issuing comprehensive guidelines for the establishment of digital institutions. This article will investigate why digital institutions may be more successful and their potential impact on the economy and culture of Bangladesh.Beginnings of digital banking can be traced back to the 1990s emergence of the Internet. In the beginning, it offered basic services such as account balance inquiries and money transfers. Nonetheless, digital banking has substantially expanded its offerings and user base over time. The major reasons of digital banking's popularity are as follows:Lower Operating Costs: The ability of digital banks to operate without physical branches, resulting in reduced operating expenses, is one of their primary advantages. This drastically decreases their administrative costs associated with maintaining locations. This cost-cutting strategy can be a game-changer in Bangladesh, where the population is dispersed across numerous regions.Automation: The automation utilised by digital banks reduces the need for a sizable labour force. This not only reduces labour costs, but also facilitates quick and efficient service, which is advantageous for both consumers and institutions.Accessibility: Digital banks are accessible 24/7 from anywhere with internet access. This level of adaptability and convenience has resonated with consumers, particularly the younger generation, who favour online banking.Financial Inclusion: Digital institutions have the attainable to integrate underserved populations into the formal economic system. This is an exquisite prospect for social and business enchancment in Bangladesh, where a remarkable part of population lacks get admission to everyday banking services.Bangladesh is no stranger to the digital banking revolution. The decision by the Bangladesh Bank to issue guidelines for digital institutions has generated significant interest and enthusiasm throughout the nation. Currently, 52 organisations or organisations have applied for digital bank licences, according to media reports. This collaboration between established financial institutions and innovative companies seeking digital banking licences augur well for the future of financial technology in the United States.In recent years, the mobile financial services (MFS) landscape in Bangladesh has witnessed a remarkable transformation. MFS has expanded its focus beyond fundamental transactions like cash withdrawals and wire transfers to encompass a vast array of financial activities. Users can now pay bills, make retail purchases, save money, and even obtain loans through these services.In this context, the presence of digital banks indicates that the nation is rapidly employing digital financial solutions. It positions Bangladesh for a dynamic future in financial technology, potentially leapfrogging traditional banking models and expanding financial access to populations previously excluded.Financial inclusion, which entails providing all members of society with access to essential financial services, is central to the digital banking revolution in Bangladesh. Listed below are several ways in which digital institutions can promote financial inclusion:Reduced Operating Costs: Digital institutions have decreased operating expenses, enabling them to furnish economic services at a low cost. This cost-effectiveness interprets to diminished client costs and charges, making banking services reachable to a larger number of people.Online Accessibility: Digital banks are exclusively online, eliminating the need to visit a physical branch. This is especially beneficial for people living in remote or rural areas where traditional bank branches are scarce.Technology-based solutions: Digital banks can use technology to introduce innovative products such as virtual cards and QR codes, thereby facilitating transactions for consumers who lack traditional banking infrastructure.Financial Education: The enrollment of consumers to digital banking services presents an opportunity to enhance their digital literacy. Educational initiatives enable individuals to navigate the digital banking landscape effectively.Small Loans and Microfinance: Digital banks are able to offer small loans and microfinance options to satisfy the needs of previously excluded individuals and small businesses.The introduction of digital banking in Bangladesh is likely to have a substantial effect on the economy and society:Improved Efficiency: Digital banking expedites financial transactions, thereby decreasing processing times and costs. This effectiveness can boost economic output and accelerate business transactions.Investment and Growth: The availability of digital banking services can attract domestic and foreign investors, stimulating economic growth and contributing to the nation's development.Reduction in Informal Economy: As digital banking reduces reliance on currency transactions, it can reduce the size of the informal economy, enhancing both tax collection and transparency.Financial Literacy: Digital banking adoption necessitates an understanding of digital financial services. In turn, this improves the population's financial literacy. Convenience: Digital banking facilitates the accessibility and convenience of financial services. This lets in fantastic economic administration and fosters an experience of financial independence.Despite the positive outlook for digital banking in Bangladesh, a number of obstacles must be surmounted: Infrastructure and Connectivity: Expansion of digital banking requires robust internet connectivity and infrastructure, especially in rural and remote areas. To ensure nationwide access, it is necessary to invest in digital infrastructure.Digital banks, characterised by their online-only presence and low costs, have the potential to democratise access to financial services, stimulate economic growth, and empower individuals to take charge of their finances.To completely realise the benefits of digital banking, Bangladesh must overcome infrastructure barriers, bolster cybersecurity precautions, close digital literacy gaps, and ensure inclusivity. With the combined efforts of stakeholders, including regulatory authorities, financial institutions, and technology providers, Bangladesh can overcome these obstacles and realise the promise of a digitally advanced future.Bangladesh is just beginning its digital banking journey in a world where digitalization continues to redefine the limits of possibility. This voyage promises not only economic growth but also financial empowerment for millions of Bangladeshis, laying the foundation for a financially inclusive and digitally connected future.The writer is a senior finance professional