Monday, 9 October, 2023, 2:00 AM
Meet on Hilsa held in Natore

Published : Monday, 9 October, 2023
Our Correspondent


NATORE, Oct 8: The District Task Force Committee held a meeting with local officials and fish traders about Hilsa growth and protection recently.

The meeting was organized in the conference room of the Deputy Commissioner (DC).
DC Abu Naser Bhuiyan presided over the meeting.

Speakers said, the country is producing 5.65 lakh tonnes of Hilsa yearly, contributing one  per cent to country's GDP.  At the same time, it is producing 85 per cent Hilsa against the world demand, they added.

They further said, Bangladesh has obtained top place in fish production in the world. "Now we should protect this position in foreign competition by giving special care to this."  

The birth season of Hilsa is October 12 to November 2. During this time, all transactions including catching and trading are punishable offence.

 If any quarters violate this rules, they should be brought under punishment, they added. The punishment may be two to five years of jail or Tk 5,000 or both.

The meeting adopted some other resolutions including publicity through leaf-let, posters and mike.

Under these resolutions, 550 fishers along the Padma River banks in Lalpur Upazila will get  20 kilogram rice each  through VGF cards. Mobile court will be conducted for monitoring the situation all time.

District Fisheries Officer Dr Md Abul Kalam Azad gave the welcome speech in the meeting.  Natore ASP A.K.M Mynul Islam  was present as special guest at the meeting.



