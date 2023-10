KALIHATI, TANGAIL, Oct 8: An auto-rickshaw driver was killed after a train rammed his vehicle in Kalihati Upazila of the district recently.



The deceased was identified as Azmot Mia, a resident of Deupur Village in the upazila.





Being informed, police recovered the body from the scene and handed it over to the deceased's family members, the OC added.

KALIHATI, TANGAIL, Oct 8: An auto-rickshaw driver was killed after a train rammed his vehicle in Kalihati Upazila of the district recently.The deceased was identified as Azmot Mia, a resident of Deupur Village in the upazila.Quoting locals, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Bangabandhu Bridge (East) Police Station Md Alamgir Ashraf said a Dhaka-bound train hit a CNG-run auto-rickshaw in Hatia area while it was crossing the railway line. The auto-rickshaw got twisted at that time, which left its driver dead on the spot.Being informed, police recovered the body from the scene and handed it over to the deceased's family members, the OC added.