Road mishaps claim 15 lives in 11 dists







NATORE: Two people were killed in separate road accidents in Bagatipara and Lalpur upazilas of the district recently.

A bank official, who was critically injured in a road accident in Bagatipara Upazila of the district, succumbed to his injuries at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) on Saturday.

Deceased Jahangir Hossain, son of late Shasher Ali, was a resident of Mahjampur Village under Faguardiar Union in the upazila. He worked at Pabna Sadar Branch of Grameen Bank.

He was then admitted to the RMCH and had been undergoing treatment there for the last one-and-a-half-month, said Jahangir's younger brother Monsur Ali.

Later on, he succumbed to his injuries at the RMCH at dawn on Saturday while undergoing treatment.

Local Union Parishad (UP) Members Akbar Hossain confirmed the matter.

On the other hand, a motorcyclist was killed and two others were injured as a truck rammed into a motorcycle in Lalpur Upazila of the district recently.

The accident took place in Gouripur intersection in Ishwardi Union under the upazila.

The deceased was identified as Md Hafiz, 40, son of Jabbar Mia, a resident of Chakbadakiya Village under the upazila.

Quoting locals, police said a speedy sand-laden truck hit a motorcycle in Gouripur intersection, leaving three people critically injured.

Locals rescued the injured and took them to Lalpur Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared Hafizur dead and referred two others to the RMCH for better treatment.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Lalpur Police Station (PS) Md Uzzal Hossain said on information, police took the motorbike under police custody and trying to identify the truck and its driver.

A case was filed with the PS in this connection and legal action would be taken in this regard, the OC added.



NARSINGDI: A truck driver was killed and two others were injured in a collision between two trucks on the Dhaka-Sylhet highway in Belabo Upazila of the district on Friday morning.

The deceased was identified as Faijur Rahman, 40, son late Taiyob Ali, a resident of Derai Upazila in Sunamganj District.

According to local sources, a speedy Dhaka-bound goods-laden truck from Sunamganj collided head-on with a Bhairab-bound truck in Narayanpur area in the morning, leaving three persons critically injured.

The injured were rescued and taken to Belabo Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared a truck driver Faijur dead.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Narsingdi Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Belabo PS OC Tanvir Ahmed confirmed the incident, adding that legal action would be taken in this regard.



DINAJPUR: A young man was killed after being crushed under the wheels of a truck in Sadar Upazila of the district on Friday morning.

The accident took place at around 10 am in Poolhaat area of the district town.

The deceased was identified as Shahin Islam, 25, son of Nur Islam, a resident of Tajpur Shyaranpara Village under the upazila. He worked as a clothier.

Quoting locals, police said Shahin was heading towards his shop from his house in the morning riding on a motorcycle. On the way, he fell on the road as he lost control over the steering of the motorcycle when he tried to overtake an easy-bike. At that time, a speedy truck ran over him coming from the opposite direction, leaving him critically injured.

He was rescued and taken to Dinajpur M Abdur Rahman Medical College Hospital, where the on-duty doctor referred him to Rangpur Medical College Hospital as his condition deteriorated further. Later on, he succumbed to his injuries at around 3:30 pm while undergoing treatment at the hospital.

Dinajpur Kotwali PS OC Md Farid Hossain confirmed the death matter, adding that legal steps would be taken in this regard.



THAKURGAON: A speech-impaired teenage boy was killed and another injured in a road accident in the district town on Wednesday.

The accident took place at noon in front of DC Park in Hajipara area of the town.

The deceased was identified as Kaderul Islam, 18, son of Taslim Uddin, hailed from Mareya Sarder Para Village under Boda Upazila in Panchagarh District. He was a day-labourer by profession.

The injured person is Shahidul Islam, 35, driver of a tractor.

Police and local sources said a tractor was carrying sand to Thakurgaon Town from Panchagarh at noon. On the way, the vehicle overturned after losing its control over the steering in front of DC Park, which left worker Kaderul dead on the spot and its driver Shahidul injured.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

Thakurgaon Sadar PS OC Feroz Kabir confirmed the incident, adding that an unnatural death case was filed in this regard.



JALDHAKA, NILPHAMARI: A newlywed policeman of Jaldhaka Zone in the district and his friend were killed in a road accident in Birampur Upazila of Dinajpur District on Tuesday night.

The accident took place near Birampur Government College on the Ghoraghat-Dinajpur regional highway at around 8:30 pm.

The deceased were identified as police official Jahurul Islam, 38, and his friend Monaim Hossain Sujon, 40. Jahurul Islam was the son of Afar Uddin of Laxmipur Joynagar Village in Fulbari Upazila of Dinajpur. He was posted as a sub-inspector at DSB Jaldhaka Zone in Nilphamari. Monaim was the son of Habibur Rahman of Khoyerbari Mirzapur Village and worked as a representative of a pharmaceutical company at Fulbari.

Police and the deceased's families said Jahurul came to his village home on September 30 on vacation. On October 2, he got married with one Ruma Akhter of Fulbari Upazila. On the next, day, Jahurul and his friend Monaim went to Rajshahi for a professional work. While returning from there, a Naogaon-bound bus of 'Omar Faruq Paribahan' hit their motorcycle in front of Birampur Government College at night, which left the duo seriously injured.

Locals rescued them, but they succumbed to their injuries on the way to hospital.

However, police have seized the killer bus.



TALTALI, BARGUNA: An elderly woman was killed in a road accident in Taltali Upazila of the district on Tuesday night.

The identity of the deceased could not be known immediately.

Police and local sources said the woman fell on the road while getting into an auto-rickshaw amid rain, which left her critically injured.

Locals rescued the injured and rushed to Taltali Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor referred her to Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital (SBMCH) following the deterioration of her condition.

Later on, the woman succumbed to her injuries at the Taltali Hospital before being taken to the SBMCH.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

Taltali PS OC Shahidul Islam Khan confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are trying to identify the deceased.



BARISHAL: A pedestrian was killed in a road accident in Gournadi Upazila of the district recently.

The accident took place in Illa Bus Stand area on the Dhaka-Barishal highway of the upazila.

The deceased was identified as Farid Uddin, 45, son of Syed Ali Khan, a resident of Miarhat area of Kalkini Upazila in Madaripur District.

Gournadi Fire Service and Civil Defence Station Officer Md Akhter Uddin said an unidentified bus hit Farid Uddin in Illa Bus Stand area of the upazila while he was crossing the Dhaka-Barishal highway, which left him dead on the spot.

Being informed, the Fire Service personnel rushed in and recovered the body from the scene.

The body was, later, handed over to police, the official added.

Gournadi Highway PS SI Tomal Sarker confirmed the incident, adding the law enforcers are trying to identify the killer bus and legal action would be taken in this regard.



SIRAJGANJ: A young man was killed and two others were injured after a truck crushed them in Raiganj Upazila of the district recently.

The incident took place in front of Dhubil Mehman Shahi Primary School of the upazila.

The deceased was identified as Rubel Pramanik, son of Habil Pramanik, a resident of Dhubil Mehman Shahi Village in the upazila.

It was known that a mini-truck ran over three young men on a culvert in the area after its driver lost control over the steering of the vehicle, which left the trio critically injured.

Later on, Rubel died on the way to a local hospital.

Injured Sajedul and Masud are currently undergoing treatment at the hospital.

Salanga PS OC Enamul Haque said the truck was brought to the PS, however, the driver and helper managed to flee the scene.

Efforts are underway to arrest them, the OC added.

The body was handed over to the deceased's family, he added.



CHANDPUR: A local leader of Bangladesh Jatiotabadi Chatra Dal (JCD) was killed and three others were injured in a road accident in Kachua Upazila of the district recently.

The accident took place in Ghagra Bazaar under the upazila.

The deceased was identified as Umar Faruque, 35, son of Habibur Rahman, a resident of Teguria Village under the upazila. He was the general secretary of Kachua Upazila Unit of the JCD.

The injured persons are: Abu Taher, 60, his wife Jabin Khan, and Nabir, 30, residents of Ragdoil and Kolakopa villages respectively.

Quoting locals, Kachua PS OC Ibrahim Khalil said the accident occurred when a Dhaka-bound bus of 'Al Arafa Paribahan' rammed into a Chandpur-bound CNG-run auto-rickshaw coming from the opposite direction in Ghagra Bazaar, which left four passengers of the auto-rickshaw critically injured.

Locals rescued the injured and took them to Kachua Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared Umar dead.

Being informed, police seized both the bus and the auto-rickshaw from the scene and legal actions are underway in this regard, the OC added.



MYMENSINGH: Three people were killed in separate road accidents in Gouripur and Bhaluka upazilas of the district recently.

A man was killed in a road accident in Gouripur Upazila of the district.

The deceased was identified as Abdul Quddus, 35, son of Mohammad Ali, a resident of Bubli Village under Tarakanda Upazila of the district. He was the driver of a power-tiller.

Police and local sources said two trucks from BNP's road march were competing with each other in Chandapara intersection area on the Mymensingh-Kishoreganj highway of the upazila. At one stage, one of the trucks hit the power-tiller after losing its control over the steering, which left its driver dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members without an autopsy as per their request.

However, the truck driver managed to flee the scene along with his vehicle soon after the accident.

Gouripur PS OC Mahmudul Hasan confirmed the incident.

On the other hand, two people were killed in separate road accidents in Bhaluka Upazila of the district.

An auto-rickshaw driver was killed after being hit by a bus in the upazila.

The accident took place in Meherabari area on the Dhaka-Mymensingh highway.

The deceased were identified as Shamim Hasan, 26, son of Hazrat Ali, a resident of Chaparbari area of the upazila.

It was known that a passenger-laden bus hit his auto-rickshaw in Meherabari area on the highway, which left him dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body and seized the killer bus.

Meanwhile, a motorcyclist was killed after being hit by an unidentified vehicle on the bridge over the Khiru Bridge in the upazila.

The accident took place near Bhaluka Model PS on the Dhaka-Mymensingh highway.

The deceased was identified as Abdur Rouf, 35, son of Abdus Samad, a resident of Palagaon Village under Tarakanda Upazila in the district.

It was known that an unidentified vehicle hit Rouf's motorcycle on the bridge over the Khiru River from behind, leaving him dead on the spot.



MAGURA: A sixth grader was killed after being crushed under the wheels of a truck and another was injured in Sadar Upazila of the district on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Shakib Hossain, 12, son of Rokib Shikder, a resident of Kapashati Village under Sadar Upazila.

According to local sources, a speedy truck ran over the schoolboy in Vabanhati area while he along with another was crossing a road in the area, which left them critically injured.

The duo was taken to Magura Sadar Hospital, where the on-duty doctors declared Shakib dead upon arrival and admitted the injured to the hospital in a critical condition.

Magura PS OC Sekandar Hossain said being informed, police recovered the body and kept it at the hospital morgue for an autopsy.

A case was filed with the PS in this regard, the OC added.



