Three ‘commit suicide’ in Dinajpur, Pirojpur, Natore







DINAJPUR: A police constable reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself in Sadar Upazila of the district on Friday night.



The deceased was identified as Ataur Rahman, son of Amir Hossain, a resident of Sheikhpura Colony under the upazila.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) (Investigation) of Dinajpur Kotwali Police Station (PS) Motaleb said Ataur served as a police constable in Thakurgaon District. However, he hanged himself from the ceiling of a room after coming to visit his house.



On information, police recovered his hanging body from his house on Friday night.



The actual reason behind his committing suicide could not be known immediately but it was known that he was suffering from mental disorder after facing a tragic bike accident six months back, said the OC.



The body was, later, sent to Dinajpur M Abdur Rahim Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.



Kotwali PS OC Md Farid Hossain confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps would be taken in this regard.



BHANDARIA, PIROJPUR: A teenage boy reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself in Bhandaria Upazila of the district on Friday.



Deceased Opu Gazi, 17, was the son of Kanchan Ali Gazi of Uttar Shialkathi Village under Bhitabaria Union in the upazila. He was a tenth grader at Shialkathi Adarsha High School.



The deceased's father said Opu hanged himself from the ceiling of his room in the house at around 7:30 am.



Sensing the matter, the family members rescued him and rushed to Bhandaria Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.



Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Pirojpur Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.



Bhandaria PS OC Ashiquzzaman confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps would be taken in this regard.



BAGATIPARA, NATORE: A housewife reportedly committed suicide by hanging herself in Bagatipara Upazila of the district recently.



Deceased Sultana Begum, 30, was the wife of Shahjahan Ali, a resident of Mandalpara Ahrayan Project area under Jamnagar Union in the upazila.



Local and the deceased's family sources said Sultana, mother of two children, had an altercation with her husband over family issues. As a sequel to it, Sultana hanged herself with a scarf from the ceiling of a room out of huff with her husband.



Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members without an autopsy as per their request.



Jamnagar Union Parishad Chairman Golam Rabbani and Bagatipara Model PS OC Shafiul Azam Khan confirmed the incident.

