Monday, 9 October, 2023, 2:00 AM
Lightning kills 4 in three districts

Published : Monday, 9 October, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 59
Our Correspondents

A woman and three men were killed by lightning strikes in separate incidents in three districts- Patuakhali, Mymensingh and Narail, in three days.

GALACHIPA, PATUAKHALI: A woman was killed by lightning strike in Galachipa Upazila of the district on Saturday noon.

The incident took place in Uttar Charkhali Village under Galachipa Sadar Union of the upazila at around 12 pm.

The deceased was identified as Habia Begum, 52, wife of Md Ruhul Amin of the area.

It was known that thunderbolt struck on Habia Begum at noon while he was working beside the house amid rain, which left her dead on the spot.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Galachipa Police Station (PS) Shonita Kumar Gayen Tibi confirmed the incident.

GAFARGAON, MYMENSINGH: A man and his nephew were killed by lightning strike in Gafargaon Upazila of the district on Friday.

The deceased were identified as Suhel Mondal, 40, a resident of Saterobari Village under Langgair Union in the upazila, and his nephew Razib Mondal, 35, son of Ali Mondal.

According to the family members of the deceased, the duo went to arrange water drainage after seeing their fish farm next to the house sinking due to heavy rain. At that time, thunderbolt struck them, leaving the duo dead on the spot.

Local Union Parishad Chairman Abdullah Al Amin Biblab confirmed the incident.

NARAIL: A farmer was killed by lightning strike in Kalia Upazila of the district on Thursday morning.

Deceased Akram Fakir, 55, was a resident of Fuldhah Village in the upazila.

It was known that Akram was working in Pateswari Beel in the morning. At that time, a lightning struck him, leaving the farmer dead on the spot.

Later on, locals recovered the body from the beel.

Kalia PS OC Tasnim Alam confirmed the       incident.



