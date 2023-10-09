Four electrocuted in four districts







CHAPAINAWABGANJ: A young housewife was electrocuted in Sadar Upazila of the district on Saturday.



The incident took place in Namosankerbati Mandal Para area under Chapainawabganj Municipality at around 9 am.

The deceased was identified as Juthi Begum, 22, wife of Md Rashidul Islam, a resident of the aforesaid area.



Sub-Inspector (SI) of Chapainawabganj Sadar Model Police Station (PS) Md Bodiuzzaman said Juthi came in contact with live electricity at her home at around 9 am, which left her critically injured.



Sensing the matter, the family members rescued her and rushed to Chapainawabganj Sadar Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared the woman dead.



Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members without an autopsy upon their request, the SI added.



NOAKHALI: A young man was electrocuted in Sadar Upazila of the district on Friday night.



The incident took place in Dighir Par area of Ward No. 9 Pashchim Baharipur Village under Dadpur Union in the upazila at around 8 pm.



The deceased was identified as Parvez Hossain, 22, son of Ali Azgar Bepari Bahar Uddin, a resident of the area. He used to run a grocery shop.



Local sources said Parvez came in contact with live electricity at night while he was charging an auto-rickshaw behind his grocery shop. He was critically injured at that time.



Locals rescued the injured and took him to Noakhali 250-bed General Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared the man dead.

Being informed, police visited the scene.



Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Sudharam PS Mir Jahedul Haque Roni confirmed the incident, adding that an unnatural death case was filed in this regard.



CHANDPUR: A young man was electrocuted in Hajiganj Upazila of the district on Friday afternoon.



The incident took place in Ramchandra Bazaar under Barokul West Union of the upazila at around 5:30 pm. The deceased was identified as Shawon Miji, 18, son of Mohammad Jasim Miji, a resident of Gobindapur Village under the union. He was an electrician by profession.



According to locals, Shawon came in contact with a live electric wire while he was working in a bakery shop. At that time, another got electric shock when he tried to save Shaon, which left two persons critically injured.



They were rescued and taken to Hajiganj Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared Shawon dead and referred the injured to Cumilla Medical College Hospital.



Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members without an autopsy upon their request.



Hajiganj PS OC Muhammad Abdur Rashid confirmed the incident.



RAJSHAHI: A young bridegroom was electrocuted on his wedding night in Goadagari Upazila of the district on Thursday night.



The deceased was identified as Shakil Hossain, 21, son of Abdus Salam, a resident of Kharijagati Mollapara Village under the upazila.



According to the deceased's family members, Shakil got married on Thursday afternoon. At night, he came in contact with live electricity when he touched an electrified window's grill, which left him unconscious.



He was then rescued and taken to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

Local Union Parishad Chairman Belal Uddin Sohel confirmed the incident.



Four people including a woman have been electrocuted in separate incidents in four districts- Chapainawabganj, Noakhali, Chandpur and Rajshahi, in three days.CHAPAINAWABGANJ: A young housewife was electrocuted in Sadar Upazila of the district on Saturday.The incident took place in Namosankerbati Mandal Para area under Chapainawabganj Municipality at around 9 am.The deceased was identified as Juthi Begum, 22, wife of Md Rashidul Islam, a resident of the aforesaid area.Sub-Inspector (SI) of Chapainawabganj Sadar Model Police Station (PS) Md Bodiuzzaman said Juthi came in contact with live electricity at her home at around 9 am, which left her critically injured.Sensing the matter, the family members rescued her and rushed to Chapainawabganj Sadar Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared the woman dead.Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members without an autopsy upon their request, the SI added.NOAKHALI: A young man was electrocuted in Sadar Upazila of the district on Friday night.The incident took place in Dighir Par area of Ward No. 9 Pashchim Baharipur Village under Dadpur Union in the upazila at around 8 pm.The deceased was identified as Parvez Hossain, 22, son of Ali Azgar Bepari Bahar Uddin, a resident of the area. He used to run a grocery shop.Local sources said Parvez came in contact with live electricity at night while he was charging an auto-rickshaw behind his grocery shop. He was critically injured at that time.Locals rescued the injured and took him to Noakhali 250-bed General Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared the man dead.Being informed, police visited the scene.Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Sudharam PS Mir Jahedul Haque Roni confirmed the incident, adding that an unnatural death case was filed in this regard.CHANDPUR: A young man was electrocuted in Hajiganj Upazila of the district on Friday afternoon.The incident took place in Ramchandra Bazaar under Barokul West Union of the upazila at around 5:30 pm. The deceased was identified as Shawon Miji, 18, son of Mohammad Jasim Miji, a resident of Gobindapur Village under the union. He was an electrician by profession.According to locals, Shawon came in contact with a live electric wire while he was working in a bakery shop. At that time, another got electric shock when he tried to save Shaon, which left two persons critically injured.They were rescued and taken to Hajiganj Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared Shawon dead and referred the injured to Cumilla Medical College Hospital.Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members without an autopsy upon their request.Hajiganj PS OC Muhammad Abdur Rashid confirmed the incident.RAJSHAHI: A young bridegroom was electrocuted on his wedding night in Goadagari Upazila of the district on Thursday night.The deceased was identified as Shakil Hossain, 21, son of Abdus Salam, a resident of Kharijagati Mollapara Village under the upazila.According to the deceased's family members, Shakil got married on Thursday afternoon. At night, he came in contact with live electricity when he touched an electrified window's grill, which left him unconscious.He was then rescued and taken to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.Local Union Parishad Chairman Belal Uddin Sohel confirmed the incident.